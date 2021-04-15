Bless my heart, it’s been such a joy to be at home all day for the last several months, it gave us a chance to catch up with all the things I’ve done wrong these last 30 years.
BYH Kandie Smith. For making a stupid racial comment about absentee ballots when saying “When they were used by older, whiter Republicans, there were no issues” So this is how the Democrats bring the parties together? She is the reason why we need voter I.D.
BMH, I didn’t get shot or pepper-sprayed when the cops stopped me. I chalk that up to doing what the officer asked me to do, not white privilege.
BYH imagine a peaceful world when people who are pulled over by police just simply complied with what they are asked to do! Just imagine that!
BMH, when I get pulled over by a cop I think: “Oh, what did I do? Jerk! I was speeding. I’ll have to pay. Now I’ll be late for work”! I don’t think, “This is how I will die.” That, my friends, is white privilege.
BYH for the donation to ECU by Ms. Chauncey, I sincerely hope that she never made a racist comment or thought. Of course, ECU would never give the donation back if she did, like all the other benefactors before her. People these days never remember the good non-perfect people have done. A word of advice to ECU, just number your buildings.
Bless your hearts for all the hype overreactions to the J&J vaccine. The odds of being struck by lightning in the U.S. are 1 in 500,000. The odds of a blood clot from the J&J vaccine are 1 in 1 million. All the whiners should get a grip.
Dear NRA: My freedom to walk into a grocery store or movie theater without fear of being shot is more important than your “freedom” to own a military-grade weapon that is designed solely to kill human beings. BYH.
Bless our heart, if the U.S. were a “Christian nation,” then we would vote to help the poor and sick and let private charities bail out Wall Street.
BYH to the Greenville leadership who worked hard for decades to get the greenway to link up as part of the East Coast Greenway trail from Maine to Florida. Y’all put us on the map! Great idea and great follow-through
Bless our hearts. It really is ironic that we can’t have a wall to keep illegal immigrants out of our country but we can have one all the way around the Capitol, razor wire and all.
BYH, I grew up with Bob Hope, Steve Jobs and Johnny Cash. Now there are no jobs, no cash and no hope. Please don’t let anything happen to Kevin Bacon.
Bless my heart, my wife says I have two major faults: that I don’ listen, and ... something else.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
