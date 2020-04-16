Thanks to the one commenting on young healthy people without placards parking in handicapped spaces. I notice it almost everywhere. Probably not even necessary to have those spaces since the law seems to never be obeyed.
Trying to defund the World Health Organization in the middle of a worldwide pandemic makes Donald Trump even more cruel and heartless than we already knew he was, if that’s possible.
If the Postal Service collapses, and you no longer have a mailing address, make a quick transition to your GPS and elevation coordinance.
It’s been proven that masks protect, not the wearer, but others. Why aren’t masks required for all? Our few trips to stores reveal that maybe a little over 50 percent of shoppers are wearing masks. BYH Greenville, but compliance has to be legislated — doing the right thing on a voluntary basis is like asking citizens to drive the speed limit.
Bless our hearts. Madam speaker, as provided by Section 2 of the 14th Amendment, please reduce the number of representatives from states who abridge the right to vote.
Bless our hearts. Trump plays politics with medical supplies instead of saving lives. Don’t be surprised if he opens the economy and makes money instead of saving lives.
BYH to those crying and moaning over alcoholics not being able to obtain their booze. A little research indicates that only 9 percent of drinkers are alcoholics. The vast majority of drinkers simply enjoy a tasty libation.
John Prine died from complications of COVID-19. Prine was a terrific songwriter with songs that were funny, sad, poignant and beautiful. If you are unfamiliar with his work, do yourself a favor and give him a listen. “Roll on John!”
BYH to the ongoing train wreck handling of this viral horror show. Pandemic concerns go back decades and will be part of our lives well into the future. Before voting, ask yourself whether the candidates we elect will use the best available science to protect us. And is our health care care system adequately resourced to handle these inevitable outbreaks? Not happening now.
BYH to the workers in the local warehouse store. People appreciate you being well stocked and trying to organize the masses clamoring for essentials. However, shopping today was terrifying. I was there less than and hour and can only imagine how you must feel all day long.
I have to go out and get food soon for the first time in almost a month. Anyone know where I can buy one of those deep sea diving outfits with the metal helmets on the cheap? That’s the only way I will feel safe. Bless my anxious heart.
