The latest advice from the gurus is to not check your email first thing when you get to work. I check the obituaries, instead, and then job openings.
BMH, in my old age I must be developing a nice butt, because whenever I walk away from a group of girls, I keep hearing them saying about me, "What an ass!"
C'mon NCDOT with our town's Dogwood Festival coming up really soon, downtown merchants are expecting tens of thousands of people walking, wheeling, and pushing strollers. Do ya think ya can finish your long neglected sidewalk work by then and get the town to do the same? BYHs to both for most likely another year of foot traffic problems and inaccessibility!
BYH, it's dangerous when emotions and politics mix together.
BYH, why is it that those who preach tolerance are the least tolerant of all?
"The mob is the most ruthless of tyrants." Friedrich Nietzsche. BYH
BYH to the inside of my windshield, thanks for listening to all my could've, should've, would've conversations I have with you, thanks for not judging me on my choice of words during my lapses of road rage, and mostly for your confidence with my secrets, and to the outside of my windshield, thanks for being the windshield and not the bug.
BYH to all of those who treat the speed limit signs as mere suggestions. Every time you speed, you risk your life and the lives of those around you. Slow down and stay alive!
Bless the Heart of of Mariupol where tens of thousands have been killed. Just to put things in perspective, Mariupol is approximately the size of Durham or Raleigh in population, according to various sources: Mariupol: 431,859 (2021 census, Wikipedia); Durham metro area: 429,000 (2022, Macrotrends) and Raleigh: 474,069 (U.S. census 2020, Wikipedia). Just think if tens of thousands were killed in those cities, not to mention the destruction of schools, hospitals, museums and other landmarks.
I try not to ask for too much but is it too much to ask that I get my newspaper each day? My check always clears my bank.
No BYH to the supervisor that expects all the employees to work like a team but refuses to pitch in and help the team when the team is short-handed.
I am sending out cards to family members informing them that I will no longer listen to their poor-mouthing. Too old to hear all the whining and complaining about their finances. They must think I am an easy target to give up some cash. I probably would give up some cash for legitimate needs but kids today have needs for things I never even knew existed. No more poor-mouthing. Stay strong.
BYH to a smokin' hot jobs market. Lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Nice job, President Biden!
Bless our hearts, we know the current press secretary is leaving for a job with a major TV station, but is there any truth to the rumor that President Biden is going to skip a second term and become a spokesperson for Liberty Mutual?
