Bless your heart to our teachers. I must say you all have been doing a tremendous job during the COVID pandemic. You are going the extra mile for our children and you are appreciated. You had a very stressful job before the coronavirus and it’s even more so now. I’m hoping our children will be back in school soon.
Bless your dang heart for criticizing Brian Bailey for wearing ECU apparel. Don’t you realize we are in the smallest media market possible? I believe that not only is acceptable for local sports anchors around here to support the local teams, but, it’s also expected. Sports only gets about three minutes in a telecast, anyway. The meteorologists get like 19 minutes. Start looking for their bias.
Bless your heart to the person gushing over the Bob Hope, Johnny Cash, Steve Jobs and Kevin Bacon joke. You must not be on Facebook. That joke was on there 10 years ago.
Are there really enough ECU students to fill up all these new, modern and expensive student housing projects? I’m guessing student loans are acceptable forms of payment. I keep hearing about how colleges are struggling financially but it is hard to imagine with all the college construction going on. Is this one of those wolf crying fire in a crowded craft beer bar? Colleges finances are like marriage. Hard to figure out without a degree.
BYH, whoever it was that pointed out that “the” plus “IRS” equaled theirs! Crossword constructor Merl Reagle used to say that the derivation of the word is the philosophy that what is ours is actually theirs.
BYH to young folks who are ready to put those in their 70s and older to pasture. Guess what? Our generation gave their lives in the military and fought to win rights for women and African Americans. So get over it that we are not ready to die just yet! Without us you would be nothing today in our society. How sad you are to want us just to fade away.
If the great state of North Carolina abolishes the death penalty will that end abortion too? Then let’s light this candle.
BYH to the person suggesting that President Biden has the most incompetent staff ever! Are you kidding? Compared to our former President, or Mar-a-Lardo as Stephen Colbert called him, they are absolutely stellar and highly competent! But you were kidding, right? Or have you drunk the Kool -Aid too?
BYH, my mind thinks I am still 25. My body thinks my mind is an idiot.
Bless my heart. I’m not sure what day it is. Do you know, Joe?
BYH, if you are ever feeling bad or down and out, call me. I promise I’ll sing for you. And then you can determine which is worse.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.