No BYH to Greenville. OMG, every time I ride by Arlington and Red Banks I no longer see all those beautiful green trees and just want to cry! All the peaceful beauty is gone. We don’t need any more concrete! We need to keep as many trees as possible. I am so sad for this world. We, ourselves, are destroying our planet.
BTHs. I’m not a Republican, but these attack ads against McCrory are the worst example of political campaigning I’ve ever seen. Let’s face it, if it is a political ad in North Carolina, it’s an out-and-out lie. It doesn’t matter which party. These type of ads are just plain bullcrap! Please don’t be a fool and believe them!
Bless the heart of our code enforcement officer who got the grass mowed on 14th Street behind Heritage Apartments. Is there any good Samaritan that could use their tools to mend the fences? Those units are owned individually and some are elders or do not have the funds to do this project. Bless your heart.
Bless my heart, she was an open book, but I was illiterate.
If your husband, son, brother, neighbor or anyone you know, went to take an old grill to the dump and traveled on Davenport Farm Road, they did not make it. They left it on the side of the road in front of my house for me to deal with. Yeah, they are that kind of person.
BMH, I asked my wife if I was the only one she’s ever been with. She said, “Yes. All the others were nines and 10s.”
BTH of the Duke guy who finds the phrase “Rock Chalk Jayhawk” nonsensical and disparages all KU grads in the bargain. Rock chalk refers to the limestone of Mount Oread on which the university is built. The Jayhawk is a combination of two birds that are well-known for their aggressiveness. Could it be that “Duke guy” is miffed since Duke didn’t make it to the championship game against Kansas because of UNC?
I’m so glad to see that the trees behind Dick’s on Mall Drive are being cut down! They were such an eyesore. Now we catch up with Winterville, and see which town can be tree-free first!
Regarding the intersection of Charles and Bells Fork and a block away from Fire Tower: Please address the constant left-turn-lane violations that put cars from opposite directions in the same lane.
I just want to give a big shout out to Great Harvest Bread Company. Gregg and Kim Green have done a terrific job of serving up fresh and wholesome food to every customer. Not only do they incorporate local flavors into everything they serve, but they make everyone feel like family. They are wonderful stewards to our community; much of their earnings goes to nonprofits. Thank you!
