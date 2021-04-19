Bless my heart, I had my patience tested. I'm negative.
BYH, to be sure of hitting the target, shoot first and call whatever you hit the target.
BYH to Republicans. You're really not against increasing the national debt. That has been very obvious under the Trump administration. What you are really afraid of is Biden being successful and the GOP becoming less relevant than they already are.
Just a BIG OLD BYH to my fellow regular BYH contributors and fellow Greenville citizens. Bless your hearts, most of y'all are just so, so, DUMB! It's painful to read such childish misunderstandings of politics, religion, and social issues every day from the people I have to call my community. Y'all could do a lot better but you won't because you're intellectually lazy and comfortable. I blame your churches.
The current decline seen in the United States is a direct result of 40 years of "trickle-down economics" and the attempt by wealthy Republicans to drown the government in a bathtub. It has not worked, so let’s try something else.
BMH, I thought it bad when the Supreme Court ruled that corporations can spend unlimited money on elections. Now some are upset that corporations are threatening to leave Georgia over their new voting laws. Are we on the verge of corporations evolving to having a moral sensibility? Could this be the beginning of the end of life as we know it? Is the love of money being replaced with love of neighbor? Imagine that!
BYH, still trying to figure out why it's not OK for Coke, Delta and MLB to play politics, but it is OK for the NRA, My Pillow and Goya.
BYH to the ECU administration. I read in the Sunday edition of the Daily Reflector that vaccinations for COVID-19 would not be required to attend in the fall. This seems very foolish unless they are intentionally attempting to promote the community spread of the virus. I can't see where this is beneficial unless it helps their bottom line.
BYH, fear does not stop death. It stops life. And worrying does not take away tomorrow's troubles. It takes away today's peace.
Thanks a lot, Trump. Your tariff on Canadian lumber forced a bunch of Canadian lumber mills to shut down. Now here we are with a severe lumber shortage and extremely high prices.
This country could save a lot of money if we canceled these big, expensive weddings. Just have the loving couple go to the courthouse where the court official could administer the oath. Have a few witnesses and a recently divorced couple there for the crying. Then two divorce lawyers to sign up the recently betrothed couple so they could start the "growing apart" scenario. Saving money and simplifying legal proceedings should be our goal.
Bless their heart, Republicans burned their Nikes; don't watch the NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, HBO or Netflix; don't shop at Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Nordstrom or Macy's; don't drink Coke or Starbuck's; and don't eat Oreos. Also, Republicans are appalled by the Democrats' cancel culture.
Bless the hearts of anyone who believes "no one" wants to work because they "make" too much money on unemployment. If you had ever had the misfortune of being on North Carolina's unemployment, you would know that it pays only a small fraction of what you made at your last job. The idea that it pays more than you can earn working even a minimum wage job is a lie perpetuated by despicable, greedy people.
BYH, give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way.
If you want to write about yourself make sure it's the truth.
Tooting your own horn is not a good look especially if it's fake news.
