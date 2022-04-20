Bless their hearts. If electric vehicles get only 300 or so miles per charge, doesn’t it make more sense for school buses, FedEx and UPS trucks and the USPS to use them than for the rest of us to use them as personal cars? And those nice flat roofs are fine places for solar chargers! Those delivery vehicles don’t travel more than 300 miles a day and can be recharged overnight.
For years and years, I have heard about plans to convert the old rail line between Greenville and Lil Washington into a greenway trail. It would be an amazing attraction and help promote healthier habits and help boost the economy. I have yet to see anything done about it other than some East Coast Greenway signs. BOHs for having dreams that never seem to be achieved.
BYH to PBS NC for removing the NC Spin program, a balanced debate in the Old North State. Every Friday now there is a show that masquerades as a balanced discussion that usually bashes any idea that is not Republican. Usually, these men and women from the John Locke Foundation and other elitist conservatives discuss how they and their ideas are superior. Not! Please, PBS NC, please, return a true balanced discussion of left and right issues.
BYH to the car and truck drivers who modify their exhaust pipes to create great noise. There is enough noise from unmodified cars to lower the quality of living here. You just make it worse.
BOH! Maybe the new traffic unit will stop the selfish and inconsiderate practice of able-bodied people parking in fire lanes and handicapped spots. We all need to just run in for a minute but we don’t have the right to block others walking in from the parking lot.
It seems to me that these so-called ECU young adults/children are so concerned with climate change that they have no problem littering College Hill. I run through the Hill every day and it amazes me the amount of trash on the ground. Every day I see two grounds personnel picking up trash from these kids. It’s their job, but I feel they have other duties to do. Pick up after yourself.
Bless your hearts to all of those bright LED lights. Thanks for stealing our night skies and our beautiful stars. Once we could see the Milky Way and wonder about the universe. Now all we see are streets and fast food joints as we confuse migratory birds and disturb nature. At least our cars can go faster.
I donated blood about a month ago. I received notification from the American Red Cross that my donation (which was rich with COVID antibodies) went to Duke to help someone. I encourage people to give blood; it saves someone’s life.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.