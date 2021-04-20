A true bless your heart to an angel named “Karla” who found my pocketbook in the Food Lion parking lot last week and called me. She had tried several emergency numbers listed in my billfold before she reached me, and she met me at the customer service department to return it. I can’t imagine how I left it, but, thanks to Karla, I joyfully have it back!
BYH to the person who believes ECU is building these recent student housing projects. Nope. They are being built by private developers. The last housing built by ECU was completed six years ago.
This country does not have a gun problem. It has a criminal problem.
We use to never miss 60 Minutes but sorry they have gone too far left. No bless their hearts
BYH, helpful hint: if you stir in a little coconut oil as you cook kale, it will be easier to scrape into the trash. Follow me for more cooking tidbits.
BYH to the person responding to my gushing over the Bob Hope, Johnny Cash, Steve Jobs, and Kevin Bacon joke. You are so right, I am not on Facebook. I may be behind the times but I still thought it was very clever. A special BYH for The Daily Reflector with its entertaining BYH column. This old lady enjoys reading it in the form of an old-fashioned newspaper every day!
BYH, landlords of student rental housing and apartments. Will you be cleaning up around your properties like the Uptown District businesses are doing around their properties this spring?
BYH. No president has ever taken away people’s guns. I do wish one would ban assault rifles.
Bless our hearts, the last thing we need is more big government taking away our freedoms. National, state and local governments: Leave free people alone.
BYH to those who use the “magic words.” Because I am a kind and generous person, I am going to share them with you. If you are unfortunate enough to be stopped by the police, please say the following verbatim: “Yes sir, no sir, three bags full, sir.” This will keep you from getting into any difficulty before it even begins.
BYH, you should always be willing to consider evidence that contradicts your belief, and admit the possibility that you’re wrong. Intelligence isn’t knowing everything, it’s the ability to challenge everything you know.
BYH Brian Bailey who someone noticed you were wearing an ECU branded shirt. Fantastic! I would sure hope you 100 percent show support for ECU. We need all the help we can get.
Bless my heart. I don’t get what all the talk about voter suppression is about. All that is being asked is that you verify that you are who you say you are.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.