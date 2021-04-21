Bless your heart to all you mean and hateful people who live to make others miserable. With the coronavirus pandemic, we had better stop being so hateful because after all we are in this together regardless of color or the money you have. Its seems as though the one thing that matters the most is trying to pull us together.
Politicians who make comments that inflame people to violence should be held accountable. We all know recently one from California that did such a thing. But chances are, she will get a pass. And that should not be. What’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.
BTHs of people who believe there will be a peaceful transition if Mr. Chauvin is found guilty. There will be, again, lawless rioting, looting and chaos. Seems this is how the world turns these days for some.
BYH, we are twice armed if we fight with faith.
BYH, on Mars we are the aliens.
BYH, a flower doesn’t compete with the flower next to it. It just blooms.
Maxine Waters needs to step down for encouraging riots if a jury doesn’t prosecute someone the way she thinks. No bless her hard heart.
BYH to folks saying people don’t want to stay home instead of work. Do you realize that in the food/restaurant industry these waiters and waitresses make way below the pathetic $7.25 minimum wage that hasn’t changed since 2009. Their average wage is $3.50 and they must rely on tips to make more. Think about that, as we all know the cost of living has changed. Stop saying they don’t want to work!
BYH to our two Pitt County BOE members that feel like it is OK to prioritize students’ and parent’s needs in one school over all of the other needs in the county? How do you justify this in your mind? Especially when we have a school with significant damage from storms and major damage. Parents in other schools please share your concerns with your BOE members or they will be overlooked.
It’s amazing the same police force protecting the community is continuously breaking the law themselves. I counted 10 times last week an officer was speeding. This is concerning because they have car accidents just like civilians for the same reason. Just do the speed limit and be an example for others as opposed to using your badge to break the law as well.
Bless our heart: “Strange times are these in which we live when old and young are taught falsehoods in school. And the person who dares to tell the truth is called at once a lunatic and a fool.” Plato
Bless my heart, as a child I often wondered why signs saying, “Don’t feed the animals” meant, as an adult I now know why.
