Bless our hearts, please vote in the midterms. Soon the people running elections will find however many votes the party boss wants. You can tell your grandchildren that you voted in the last election of its kind.
The Bidens posted their earned incomes and the amount of taxes they paid (24.6 percent). Did we ever see Trump’s tax return? Of course not. An autocrat operates in secrecy.
So if you don’t have a cellphone you can’t park downtown Greenville?
It’s sad to see the Democrats and their buddies in the mainstream media trying to blame Republicans, who control neither house of Congress nor the presidency, for inflation. It’s even worse seeing Biden so gleeful about the invasion of Ukraine to deflect. Biden 2019: Trump needs to take responsibility, he’s the president! Biden 2022: It’s not my fault! BOH.
Bless the hearts of the Biden haters who say that the country has never been more divided. I seem to remember a thing called The War Between The States when Abe Lincoln was president. C’mon man.
BYH, Ted Budd. Your senate campaign commercial is so filled with lies, it’s a wonder you haven’t been struck with lightning and that pistol stuck down the front of your pants is liable to go off, so be careful. By the way, there is no “open border” policy, the election wasn’t stolen and the border wall is a stupid idea. You definitely have issues.
Bless your heart to the person who believes President Biden has divided our country more than “45 minus 1.” Our current president has extended himself much more than his predecessor to unite across the aisle and across cultures. Some people do not want to acknowledge the truth at all.
So, ban abortions, ban books, ban gays but don’t ban guns! Where do we live?
Bless our hearts: Once Americans have been conditioned to accept that a baby is not a baby, it’s just a short step further to make us believe that a man is not a man and a woman is not a woman. And it must follow, as the night the day.
Bless the heart of those wanting people to pay for downtown parking. What about those of us who work there? You want us to pay you to allow us to park at a job you barely pay us to do?
With so many people treating the speed limit as a suggestion to be ignored, I say we triple down on the red light cameras and add in speed enforcement cameras. Save lives, lower insurance rates, remove dangerous lawbreakers and fund better schools. Sounds like a winning solution to many problems. With more dangerous drivers walking instead of speeding, maybe then we’ll fund more sidewalks that are accessible, connected and bilateral.
