Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER AGAIN ON FRIDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS... Low relative humidity between 25 to 30 percent, combined with dry fine fuels and a lack of rainfall, will lead to an increased fire danger risk for eastern North Carolina for Friday afternoon into early evening. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.