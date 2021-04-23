BYH Elm Street Park baseball. Please put up the safety nets for pitch and catch practices so those of us walking the greenway don’t take a ball to the head. Until then, coaches and parents please inform your kids to wait until we pass by to continue throwing. TY!
BYH Jolly Roger developers, You ask for a major development using your rules then gut them at the 11th hour. Developers own City Hall and always will. Don’t cave for once.
I call on the Greenville City Council to pass a law mandating that restaurant waiters must sing the traditional “Happy Birthday” song rather than some made-up nonsense. Quit degrading this beautiful song straight out of the scriptures, I think. Sing it the right way or do not sing at all. Traditions must be upheld if we are to save this wonderful country from Door Dash.
Believe it or not, the higher quality grocery stores have plastic bags that actually pull apart as you remove one. The lower-priced grocery stores have plastic bags that are just about impossible to separate. You cannot moisten your fingers or else COVID will claim you. It is best to take a wet-wipe to separate the bags and claim a victory over the evil monster who designed these things!
BYH to the person quoting Eisenhower’s speech on “Every gun that is made.” Sounds like a CNN writer since you left out the most important part at the end. Go to www.denverpost.com and read the entirety of our Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s speech.
No BYH to the comment that was made saying there was an injustice in Minnesota. They also said there was overkill by the jury. I say that justice was served and there was overkill from the officer! He got a fair hearing now we have to wait for the right sentencing!
The best way to defund the police is to legalize all drugs. Allow the government to manufacture and sell all drugs at ridiculously low prices. That will drive the drug dealer out of business and lower crime drastically. Use the war on drugs to create a government monopoly. Cheap drugs will cause drug users to get a real job so they can buy these legal drugs.
The modern-day church seems to take a casual attitude to sin. The old sins are now fashionable behavior, trendy even. My church will pretty much accept anything if your pledge is up-to-date and you don’t wave your arms.
Is the city responsible for moving the grass that is located behind the fences of Heritage Village or the homeowners? This area is located on 14th Street near Red Banks Road. It is an eyesore and needs to be taken care of immediately. This side of town has a heart too.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.