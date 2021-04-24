BYH police officers. After report stop by your favorite coffee shop, leave the radio in car. After all, the drug dealers, the murderers, the rapist and robbers might try to run, might resist arrest, might spit on you, kick you. Not worth taking the chance of keeping me safe. And while drinking your coffee read the last book in the Bible, you will find your answer to the madness.
To all the women married to men who are shorter than you: Beware! You are damaging your spine every time a photo is taken. You cannot fool us. You bend your knees and try to hunch down so that he appears nearly as tall as you. It is no use! We know he is a shrimp and that you are a real woman of height. Stand up straight. Be proud to be tall.
BYH to the developers of the Jolly Roger and their attorney for requesting retail requirements for projects like theirs to be removed by the city. Your case makes total sense as you are staring at thousands of vacant square footage across the street that once included the Harris Teeter. Removing retail space from your project will help fill the other spaces that have been vacant downtown before the pandemic hit us.
BMH, the GOP is the party that routinely ignores persistent problems (gun violence, COVID-19) but swings to action to legislate around ones of its own fanciful creation (election fraud and gerrymandering voter laws in 47 states and transwomen athletes). Wake up folks.
BYH, those who cannot change their mind cannot change anything.
BYH, don't let the concept of change scare you more than the concept of staying in an unhappy situation.
BYH, it's not how big the house, it's how happy the home is.
BYH to all the ridiculous student housing in our city, which have been vacant of many folks. So tell me again why our Planning and Zoning allowed these. Perfect example is Jolly Roger begging for folks to give a rental contract. Please City Council tell how many are vacant and begging for students. Totally sad as our city is over saturated with these not needed.
It is a pity that real losers cannot see the fruit of others labor. And a Christian? Pitiful.
Bless our hearts. If you really want to hear both sides of the story, tune in to The Five on cable 269 at 5:00 pm.
BHH. I want a faith-based preacher and a law-based attorney! Just saying.
If you want less police then legalize all drugs. Illegal drugs cause so much crime at present. Legalize all drugs and allow the government to manufacture and distribute. The government would be flush with cash and drug crimes will become extinct. Sell the drugs through the ABC Store and watch the profit roll in. People would get jobs just so they could buy legal drugs. A win-win situation for us all.
Bless my heart for being a fool for many years. Thank you for helping me to see that. You see a person's true colors when you are no longer beneficial in their life. So glad to see yours.
BYH where are the politicians and the "peaceful protesters" when a 7 year old gets shot in a fast food restaurant drive through.
I think that the police should have told Maxine Waters "No" when she asked for police protection in Minnesota during her visit. Maybe she could have asked for some social workers, or perhaps the MS-13 gangs to protect her.
The DR reported that ECU has over 22,000 applications for the freshman class. Reckon all those will use student loans? Reckon those loans will be forgiven? Seems to me to be a "vicious circle." But the college needs money and the kids need to avoid getting a job. So from a "vicious cycle" to a "win-win." Can you imagine the amount of beer all those student loans proceeds can buy? Arrrgh.
This COVID business has been tough on the churches. And here comes summer right when restrictions are being lifted. We will go back to church but the rich folk will go to the beach. The preacher just cannot catch a break. Church finances are struggling during COVID and now he gets no chance to preach to the rich folk. Ask the preacher down to the beach sometime! Take him fishing or out to eat.
BYH to the people who feel the need to have a candlelight vigil to spotlight police violence against people of color. Maybe you ought to have a vigil to spotlight black on black crime.
BYH Gov. Cooper. You need to get out in public more. By the look of things, the social distance mandate has been gone for a long time. But that's OK if you feel you need to keep on thinking you're controlling the heard.
Bless your heart to the petty people of the world who will do anything to rain on someone. Just because someone else recognizes what an amazing person they are when you never did doesn't make it fake news. Stay in your lane and keep on being salty, those that you try to bring down will continue to soar.
Bless your heart to the Pitt County principal whose most pressing concern is instructing your teachers that they may not wear comfortable slacks cut like jeans regardless of their color. Why not speak to individuals if you deem them to be inappropriately dressed? As a recently retired teacher, were I still teaching, I would have to spend money I don’t have on clothing. I am betting many teachers feel the same.
BYH, the right question is usually more important than the right answer.
Bless our hearts. Joe calls George Floyd's family within minutes of the justified verdict but can't seem to get down to the border to make sure our country is protected from illegal immigrants. Does something seem lacking here?