BOH I guess those people revving their engines and roaring down Greenville Boulevard must be protesting Biden’s increase in the high price of gasoline. Burn more gas! Burn more gas!
BMH, did I miss something? When did it become the responsibility of the public school system to feed children. Our tax money already provides the money to feed the children. If they are not being fed, hold the parents responsible, because it is their responsibility.
Bless my heart, I succumbed to the popularity of Bitcoin, so I sank my life savings in it, now I can't remember my password. I think I should have written it down. My wife is going to kill me.
In honor of Earth Day, why don't people commit to a day without pollution. Respect Mother Nature and instead of burning gas and polluting our air, land, and water walk or ride a bike to work, school, play, shop, etc just for a day. We'd all be better for it. BTHs of those who won't even try to have a lighter footprint just for one day.
The company is thriving. They say they appreciate us and all our hard work then show us by giving us a .01 percent (the 'lucky ' get .02 percent) wage increase. The bosses are intelligent and know our salaries so they know we're getting into a deeper hole. Very difficult getting up and going to work when they care so little. It's time to find another job.
BYH Greenville for years you've dished out free government subsides for parking on the streets and now you want to force us to walk an extra block and park in lots for fees. Your move is like being cut off from our favorite drug dealer. At least NCDOT prioritizes subsidized on-street parking over all else, including safety, so they may become our preferred dealer by supporting Putin's profits and our oil addiction.
Bless the heart of Chief Holtzman. Civilians investigating wrecks is one of his worst ideas yet. And he has had a lot of them! He needs to focus on his officers and the crime in the city. He needs to encourage accountability, respect, follow through and train ok actual police work. Instead he'd rather get Joe Schmo to respond to a wreck. Lack of leadership and management.
BYH to the wheelchair users who are forced to dodge cars in the road just trying to get to Pitt County Offices because the county doesn't care enough for your safety or accessibility to install sidewalks. It is a shame and an economic discrimination barrier designed to systematically exclude your involvement in county affairs and resources. I'm sorry that y'all are treated as third class people still.
BYH Joe. Since we are stuck with you for two more years, it would be great if you would try to do something for the average working people. No, you and Nancy had rather ride around on your jets that operate on wind and solar. Your whole administration is pathetic.
I love the $2 bills floating around town with the bicycle stamped on them. What a great way to show support for making our city safer for everyone to be able to ride and park their bicycles for transportation, health, recreation, sustainability, and protecting the environment. Keep on pedaling and improving our local economy two dollars every time you're on two wheels. I've saving it as a good luck charm!
Bless our heart, we are all Ukranians now.
BYH to those drivers who behave as if the roads belong to just them. Our roads are public spaces for transportation weather it is by foot, wheelchair, bicycle, moped, scooter, motorcycle, car, truck or tractor. Learn to share and be safe. Follow the rules so everyone else can arrive alive, too. Remember driver's licenses are privileges not rights!
BYH KU "Duke Guy." I'm right there with you! When you live in Hooterville, what do you expect?
