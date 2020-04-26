Bless your heart Roy Cooper. You are the hero of the free loaders and panic stricken. How could anyone with a rational mind support your incompetence?
I applaud Gov. Cooper extending the stay-at-home order. Extend away and BYH. When you lay your head on your pillow, rest easy and know that you are saving lives even if some of those people are ungrateful.
BYH to televangelist Kenneth Copeland, your antics of blowing COVID 19 away with your breath in the name of the lord on your TV program was embarrassing to me as a Christian. Please ask for forgiveness.
Bless your heart to our Gov. Cooper. Looking at all the data you have come up with a plan to reopen our economy. Near the top of your lists for essential businesses are tattoo parlors, tanning salons and bars. Garden centers, which enable us to put food on the table, are not seen as essential. I guess that garden centers should contribute more to your election to be seen as essential.
BYH to the BBC. A doctor interviewed by the BBC agreed with Trump that if you inject disinfectant you won't die from coronavirus because you'll already be dead.
Bless My Heart. I really enjoyed looking at Speaker Pelosi's gourmet stash of ice-cream from her San Francisco mansion overlooking the bay. The only ice-cream I can afford is the store brand Neopolitan. Some out-of-work folks can't even afford that.
Closed country, open borders, bless their oxymoronic hearts!
BYH or BMH, suddenly my FB feed is full of angry white men protesting about the government telling them what they can and can't do with their bodies. Let that sink in, and, yep, mainly the Republican ones. SMH
BYH to all the "doctors" out there who work in the media or some other field. You are entitled to your opinions, but I think I will listen to and trust my life to someone with a degree in epidemiology from Harvard. That would be Dr. Michael Waldrum the CEO at Vidant. Maybe I'm wrong but his opinion carries more weight than a talk show host.
BYH Dr. Greg Murphy our congressman. You said it was best to have a “doctor in the House,” yet you are one of the only medical doctors I’ve heard saying it’s OK to “re-open” now. It’ll be a bit painful but a few more weeks to ensure this virus is better controlled will be much better in the long run. You’re following Trump over the cliff! Think for yourself, Doc!
BYH to the snowflake generation. After recent events, I would like to join you in your safe space if you'd just let me know where that is.
One day, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and Dr. Redfield are going to have spontaneously exploding heads. How much can educated, medical professionals take? Trump says "shine light inside your body" and "inject disinfectant" and "this may all just disappear one day" and they have to sit there and listen or try to subtly disagree. Bless their hearts. Truly.
Bless your hearts to the makers of disinfecting products. It just boggles my mind that the manufacturers of Clorox and Lysol have to issue statements telling people stupid enough to believe Trump to not inject, inhale or ingest their products We are definitely in the Twilight Zone now.
There's going to be a generation of health care workers with PTSD from witnessing so much death and from fear of catching COVID19 and spreading to their families. Meanwhile, people are complaining about not being able to get their manicures and roots dyed. BYH to both groups for entirely different reasons.
BYH health care professionals. The Reopen crowd is going to open up while increasing infections and putting your lives in danger. They are selfish, but when they show up at the ER, you will treat them just like those who got sick through no fault of their own. We owe you our thanks.
BYH, Dr. Murphy. If you would take five minutes to look at the DHHS website, you would see that North Carolina has a seven day supply of N95 masks and a one day supply of gowns. You will also see that North Carolina has received less than 1 percent of gowns that were ordered. Since you are spending all day criticizing Gov. Cooper, I guess you don't need a mask or gown.
BYH neighbors in Langston Farms. Why are we having having to tolerate cats roaming our yards and landscaping? Suggestion: If you are a cat owner, please provide a litter box and look after them. Why do we have to be on guard to keep them out of our yards. They are a nuisance and smell up their yards. Lucky they haven’t got splattered in the road due to the speeding in our neighborhood.
