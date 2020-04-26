Why has Planter’s Peanuts quit handling good, deluxe peanuts. And why has Campbell’s Soup quit making V8 juice the way it used to make it two years ago. Now it is very watery and does not taste like V8 should.
Bless your heart to the graduating class of 2020 with everything going on with the coronavirus crisis, hopefully you all will get to walk down the aisle at some point. Let’s think positive, not negative. Because we will get through this. Remember, the times of glory give us hope, and in the times of strife we learn to cope.
Bless your heart, most of the grocery store workers are getting two to three hours more on their paychecks. They have worked so hard to keep food on the shelves for all of us and their families. They are also risking their lives for the company and all of us. They are true heroes. Think about it. We love you.
Trump said disinfectants taken internally would kill the virus, but Harris Teeter was out of culinary Clorox.
I get that a lot of people have a problem with the state run liquor stores being open. The people complaining have a problem with people having a drink. Let’s privatize them and you will see how fast they are shut down since the state would not be getting the profit.
No bless your heart to those who write those vile, disrespectful, nasty words about the current president. Were you never taught as a child that you should respect the position. Donald Trump will be president for at least one more year and probably five more, so take a breath and show a little human decency and class.
I am tired of hearing about the “heroes.” I admire and appreciate the work that many are doing, but the media has destroyed the true meaning of the word. As with most things, the media jumps on the bandwagon and beats us to death with their hype. My dad was a true hero. He sacrificed his life to save a group of soldiers he served with.
BYH to the family of Holly Ferrera. I am so sorry for your loss, but want to thank you for sharing Holly’s experience with COVID19. You have let us know the fate we all may face if we do not stay home and stay safe. Those who are otherwise healthy are not immune nor are any of us certain where we might contract it.
BYH, to ease your mind, if you don’t have the corona virus and you are wearing a mask, and I don’t have the corona virus and I don’t wear a mask, you are safe, no matter which direction we are walking in the grocery store.
If everyone would wear a mask on public, we would be able to open some businesses and activities sooner. BYH
