BYH, North Carolina! For the sake of all that is holy, legalize marijuana already! It makes no sense in the “land of the free,” which touts liberty above all, to put someone in a cage for smoking a flower. If pot is illegal, vodka should be. More people have died of alcohol poisoning and liver cirrhosis than have ever died from smoking pot. Don’t be a hypocrite, let people catch a buzz. It medically helps some people.
Bless your heart, if you enjoy wasting time, is it really wasted?
Elon Musk has enough money to buy Twitter, so why doesn’t he pay his fair share of taxes?
Are there any laws about putting signs up on telephone poles? There are three bright yellow ones (same company) within one block of my house.
BYH to the one who doesn’t want to see Jesus promoted in Greenville. ... Get over it!
Food shortages will cause us to lose weight thus lowering health care costs. President Biden’s Build Back Better plan is working and delivering results. We are driving less due to high gas prices thus reducing global warming.
Bless your heart to the bless your hearter who thinks “Biden raised gasoline prices.” Did he raise them all over the world?
BYH, I’m a school teacher and if I could indoctrinate children, they would wear deodorant and stay off their phones during class.
Bless your heart, are you noticing that across America, school children are being enticed to question their true gender, while the actual determiner of gender, God, was booted out of schools more than 50 years ago? Are you thinking they might have been trading one god for another?
BYH to the removal of the rule prohibiting a downtown bar from opening up within 500 feet of another bar. We need more bars that cater to 20- and 30-somethings. The company I work for has lots of single employees who would love to see more options for nightlife downtown.
Thank you to Farmville for making your Petals and Pedals ride a regional event. It was great to see groups of cyclists coming through Fountain and Falkland as well as all over Farmville. We appreciate the town making this event something that draws people from all over the region, not just one town.
BTHs of voters. In perusing the candidate profiles in the Reflector, it appears that we have few good options. Ignore the candidates who stereotype an entire segment of voters in negative terms and promise easy, fast solutions to complex problems. These are the type of elected representatives who’ve gotten us into the mess we’re in now.
Bless my heart, if there is no sound in a vacuum, then why does it scare the heck out of my cat when I use one?
