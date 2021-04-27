BMH, I’ve always said that those frustrating, impossible, pull-apart plastic bags at grocery stores are what are waiting for me in hell. Pray for me, please!
To the writer who uses a wet wipe to open grocery store bags: a disposable glove works wonders! I wear one on the hand I push the cart with and use is it to open those pesky bags. Some stores had little sponges in a condiment cup of water prior to COVID. No way on earth was I going to use that cesspool of germs!
BYH to Blaise Pascal, who was quoted, “Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.”
BYH and hi! I’m a white dude that likes to play devil’s advocate because other peoples’ struggles are theoretical to me. It’s fun to debate their right to equality. I voice my perspective about a cause that means nothing to me and I’m here to exhaust people who are trying to fight injustice because the status quo serves my purpose. I have no interest in learning, and your frustration is my goal. (Satire)
BYH City of Greenville for celebrating the greenway with a new national connection but ignoring the fact that you removed the lights and signage in the middle of 10th Street. You paid for a new light warning system only to remove it and increase the danger for people trying to use the greenway.
BYH fearful greenway complainer about Little League baseball and wanting a net for protection. That baseball field was built many years (1950s) before the greenway. The greenway is over 5 miles long and you complain about 200 feet not having a net? Try this instead: Pay attention and keep your head up for the 30 plus seconds it takes to walk that far. Better yet, stop and watch some baseball.
BYH to ECU police, Greenville police and Alcohol Law Enforcement for targeting ECU students in the neighborhood near campus and downtown. Our goal is to attract students to our university while giving them a fun college experience, not run them away from our community. ECU is Greenville’s No. 1 economic driver, please give this some thought.
Guns may not kill people, but perhaps irresponsible gun owners who don’t secure their guns and allow criminals to steal them do
BYH to the great service that Carolina Pregnancy Center brings to our community. My question is, can’t our government help with your funding like it does with Planned Parenthood? Now that would be tax dollars well spent for a great cause.
BYH for redoing the wall at Starlight Café. How about something that relates to the community and all the events you mentioned. A pirate ship would be great. AARRRRGH!