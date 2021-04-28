BYH ECU on the buildings names. You drank the milk and now you caved into the politically correct fools that want you to blame the cow. Leave the names and concentrate on your job which is to educate.
Bless the hearts of the Clark-LeClair Stadium clock tower programming staff. It looks like you’ve created your own time zone. The clock was turned two hours ahead instead of one last month and is still ahead of the rest of campus. Has no one but me noticed?
BYH, we don’t need higher quality plastic bags, we need to ban plastic bags. They end up in the trees, ditches and rivers. People are too lazy to carry their own shopping bags into a store. Take a look at the field beside the Walmart on East Tenth Street. Litter caused by plastic bags is just one indicator of how lazy we have become.
If it wasn’t for the bed and breakfast full ad on the front of The Daily Reflector on Sunday there wouldn’t be much news. Goodness gracious hope they paid a large amount of funds to you. No bless your hearts.
No bless your heart to the outgoing ECU trustee who urges further discussion on the renaming of buildings on campus. Students should be attracted to attend ECU because of the academic opportunities that it offers. You cannot change history, history is a part of this wonderful country we have been blessed to live in, not the naming of buildings. No bless your heart, sir.
What an irony. ECU touts growing freshmen class for 2021 but isn’t requiring COVID vaccinations! Your west campus has a medical school, but you remain lax with the health care of the ECU community and Greenville? Can you not do better Mr. Rogers?
BYH to the driver of the red VW. The speed limit on Dickinson Avenue and West 14th Street is 35 mph not 20 mph. Please put down the phone or whatever and stop wasting someone else’s time.
I dread that things are getting back to normal and that I will have to venture out. It has been so nice secreted away at home and out of sight. Is there a doctor who can write me an excuse so I can continue to quarantine myself? It is not that I do not like people but more that people don’t like me. So I am protecting them from having to see my wretchedness.
I am so very tired of the bathtub/shower replacement commercials. Since I have been working at home, I have TV on for background noise. Those commercials come on so often that during the usual big breaks it is not unusual for them to be on all of the local channels at once. They also come on multiple times during a program. I find myself actually missing those noisy furniture and car commercials.
