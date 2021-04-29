BYH to those who oppose ALE officers patrolling near ECU. I agree that ECU provides much-needed community funding, but when there are multiple underage drunk drivers causing multiple accidents and fatalities in our community, perhaps the students need that reminder to drink responsibly. If even one life is saved by their presence, isn’t that worth it?
BYH to those who are upset with local law enforcement for doing their job to curb the round-the-clock drunken revelry of students living in “The Greed.” Students are guests in our community and good guests don’t disrespect the host’s home. The university has a creed of conduct for students and that applies to behavior off campus.
Bless their heart, why must every news show give graphic footage of people being injected with hypodermic needles? It’s a good way to lose me to another channel.
BYH, actually, any credit for coronavirus vaccines goes to President Trump. Promises made, promises kept.
BYH, be here now. Be the church. Protect the environment. Forgive often. Reject racism. Fight for the powerless. Share earthly and spiritual resources. Embrace diversity. Love God. Enjoy this life.
Bless our hearts, plant-based beer is a conspiracy. They even call it Bud.
BYH, Amazon. You may be committed to carbon reduction, but apparently not noise reduction. Your commercial depicts a very noisy warehouse, and I feel very sorry for the workers
BYH, law enforcement. If every officer who killed someone was automatically charged with an open count of murder, instead of being put on “administrative leave,” there would probably be far fewer incidents where someone dies in an interaction with the police.
Thank you Pitt County Commissioners for looking into other ways to improve recycling and lowering the price. It is nice to see you working to help with recycling in the county while trying to lower our cost.
BYH students that live near ECU in an area they call The Grid. Greenville police and ECU police are supposed to serve and protect the public. As a longtime resident I witnessed Alcohol Law Enforcement staking out the area targeting students. ECU Trustee Max Joyner was spot on for advocating for the students. For God’s sakes, it’s been a long year, give the students a break.
BYH Alcohol Law Enforcement for coming in droves to our downtown and neighborhood near ECU targeting students. Can you imagine if these law enforcement officials targeted west Greenville and the black community? You would see the Rev. William Barber, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson setting up a full-blown press event.
