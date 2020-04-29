BYH to whoever coined the phrase “Never argue with an idiot.” If you’re offended, it shows a remarkable, but encouraging, degree of self awareness.
BYH, let the president be an example and take both of his coronavirus remedies a few days apart. If one disinfectant does not cure him, maybe the other will.
Sunday’s idiotic front page headline about injecting disinfectant reminds us again of the adage: Republicans take Trump seriously, but not literally; Democrats take him literally but not seriously.
To the BYHer who thinks that Trump should be respected because he’s the president. Respect must be earned. It does not automatically come with a title. This most disrespectful man to ever occupy the office has yet to do anything deserving of respect. Quite the opposite!
BYH ever notice how you can tell someone is a few sandwiches short of a picnic? Take a close look at the photos of Cooper duper.
Bless my heart. Would someone please tell me which would be best to cure my lungs if I got the virus. Would it be Chlorox or Lysol? And should I inhale, swallow or inject it?
BYH to the Republican party for blaming the Democrats for state that our country is in. Republicans control the majority of our government. They hold the majority of judical branch, executive branch and 50 of the legislative branch. So, who is running this country?
BYH to the “blue states.” Most of these states are either going broke or already there. Why do Democrats feel the need to spend every dime they can get their hands on? Thank goodness that North Carolina’s legislature is controlled by Republicans.
Bless Mr. Trump’s heart. I had not been one of his supporters till I started watching the rude, obnoxious, arrogant and self righteous media “reporters” at his briefings. The more I see of media attacks, the more I support Trump. No one should have to put up with constant attacks by the media do-gooders. Go Donald!
BYH to those who want to reopen immediately. Wouldn’t it be nice if you are right and we don’t need all of these precautions? However, doing that is experimenting with human lives, something I think we all would decry, especially when they are the lives of our friends and families, and even us. The current situation is difficult. It has negative effects. But opening now is not an experiment we should undertake.
BYH if you are bored during quarantine, why don’t you read up on metaphysics? Then watch a few documentaries on the subject. Don’t stop until you truly understand it. That should keep you busy for a while.
