Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Youth Town Hall
A Virtual Town Hall for Youth will feature state Rep. Graig Meyer at 6:30 p.m. today. Meyer, a social worker in North Carolina’s public schools, represents Orange and Caswell Counties. He will take questions about contributions youth can make to their communities, how to better serve youth during the pandemic, and questions about state government. To register, post questions or for more information go to the events page at www.brightbooks.org.
Art Exhibition
Today is the last day of the ECU School of Art and Design Senior Student Exhibition at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. It features the work of Danielle Boyd, Madison Groom, Madison Gurley and Emily Thomas. Hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com.
Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon Friday in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program is designed to help inform participants of the importance of expert care and how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. For more information or to register, visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Community Cookout
United Social Club will hold its annual community cookout from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest Park, 2419 Carmon St., Winterville. The free event will offer music, bounce houses, games, burgers, hotdogs and drinks. It’s open to the public.
SpringFest
Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road, Snow Hill, will hold its Spring Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. The event will feature handcrafted items from local woodworkers, artists and potters for purchase. Food trucks will be on site and Nooherooka will hold a meat sale. Call Mary Betty at 714-2650 to reserve a vendor table.
Book signing fundraiser
My Sister’s Place, 3726 N. Main St., Farmville, will be hold a book signing event with author Diane Gray, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Her book, “Faith, Hope and Perseverance” is about her 50-year journey to find her biological family. Portions of book sales will support The Center for Family Violence Prevention. My Sister’s Place is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies clothing and accessories.
LIFT classes
Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together — LIFT — an 8-week, group-based strength training program will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, May 4-June 24. The online classes are offered through the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service to help participants improve their strength and mobility, learn healthy food options, and most importantly help form a community to socialize and interact in the virtual world. Classes will be recorded for those that may have a scheduling conflict. Visit go.ncsu.edu/lift2newabilities to register and learn more.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by Friday. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.