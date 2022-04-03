Watch out America! As they said at the World Economic Forum, are we ready for the "New World Order?" Do you want a digital currency where they control every penny you spend? Do you want some group halfway around the world controlling every aspect of your life? If you have a brain, the answer is no!
Jee wiz and a bless your heart to all you Democrats that cry about losing our democracy. What you really mean is your "mob rule," a vocal minority getting your way. But don't worry, we conservatives are sticking to the Constitution. It's Joe trying to take us to fascism that you need to worry about, BYHs.
BYH to the college kids who still ride bikes on the sidewalks in Greenville around ECU's campus. Please remember that in Greenville sidewalks are for pedestrians and sidewalk riding is illegal and more dangerous. You're riding a vehicle by law. Get off the sidewalk and in the road where you belong!
New rule: You should resign from the U.S. Supreme Court if your spouse is a traitor. BYH.
Bless their hearts, Trump and Tucker are rootin' for Putin.
So the price of just 16 parking spaces that are not needed along Dickinson Avenue is what we're expected to pay for a more dangerous street along with 15 million tax dollars? There are next to zero safety improvements and more government handouts for "free parking" when the city already built two lots that go unused there is the bill of goods we've been sold by NCDOT. BTHs. I'll just boycott the wasteful area!
BYH to Will Smith. If he was attempting to emulate Dr. King's belief in nonviolence, I think he missed the mark. If it was an informal tryout for the WWE, then great job!
BYH if you're one of those complaining about high gas prices and you drive more vehicle than you need and you use the drive-through to idle away even more gas. Park your gas hog and walk your fat butt inside for your cheeseburger and fries.
BOH. Is it too late to consider using some of the APRA funds to address the situation in the public schools? The classes are overcrowded, the students have had a year of virtual learning which has set the vast majority behind, some of the classrooms in the trailers are so tightly packed that a teacher can barely move between the desks. Discipline is a constant problem and there are no aides in the classroom so the teachers are on their own to police bad behavior and bad language while trying to teach. Individual teachers and principals cannot solve all society's problems.
BOH! Finally! Thank you, Brian Farkas for a real effort to get passenger rail service to Greenville! I'd drive to the moon to pick up my momma, but just across town would be a welcome option! I have been advocating for this since I was a student at ECU back in the 90s — let's see this through!
