Once when driving in North Dakota on the way to Canada, it seemed we were not making any headway, for here the Earth was truly flat as a tabletop: no visual references, just an unremitting and unmoving horizon. Could we get to Canada? That thought lied to us. We did get to Canada. We find ourselves now in a similar place, and thoughts are still lies.
I was riding by Lowe’s on Wednesday just to get out to clear my brain fog and it looked like everyone in there was trying to do like the Bible said and live today like it was their last day, because there was no parking space to be found.
The people on Social Security are the ones who worked their butts off walking floors and driving trucks to get everyone else where they are now, so yes we should get a stimulus check. Even if it’s not for the full amount, the Social Security people and retirees should draw some money off of it because we put them where they’re at today.
Bless our hearts North Carolina, this coronavirus disease isn’t discriminating against anyone. It is affecting all of us. Let’s start being kinder and gentler. These are some very stressful times for us there is a lot anxiety with the virus. Remember, united we stand but divide we’ll fall. Hopefully, everything will come together soon.
BYH Greenville leadership, but regarding Lowe’s, why don’t you do something about it? Make a recommendation when citizens can shop, work out a schedule. You expect me not to go to Lowe’s for the next few months? The good citizens would abide by a relatively safe schedule. This virus thing could last for months. I remember there being an assigned program for purchasing gas during the gas crisis of the mid 1970s. The good citizens of Greenville need leadership.
Bless the unfair heart of Lowe’s who, when other nurseries are closed as “unnecessary,” takes advantage of that fact and continues to sell nursery items. Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly should order the closing of this department.
No BYH to the greedy pigs (apologies to porcines) who raid the shelves of all the toilet paper, Lysol spray, etc. If you won’t leave some for the rest of us, I will soon be unable to prevent infecting you with something far worse than the coronavirus.
Bless your heart to the person who placed the inspirational and uplifting notes on the windshields of the cars of the staff that work at Vidant Medical Center. What a nice surprise when I got off work today. I needed it more than you will ever know. Thank you so much.
So far at my house the worst thing about the COVID-19 protocol is “home hair cuts.”
