Do our cats think we are totally miserable creatures since we never purr? Bless my heart, but I’ve had lots of time to ponder such things lately.
To everyone driving on Vernon White Road in Winterville, look at the signs. Speed limit is 45 not 55. I see and hear cars and trucks every day speeding along this road. I’ve almost been hit a couple of times going to my mailbox. Maybe I should start contacting the police and give them your tag numbers and show them the videos?
To all you complaining about people wanting the state to reopen stores, I have a simple solution. If you don’t want to go out, keep your butt at home. Nothing says you have to go out. Quit following the rest of the sheep.
I know that newspapers all over the country are having difficulty surviving due to lack of ad revenue. I would miss the DR if it were no longer being delivered. It is important to the start of each of my days. So, a true BYH for soldiering on, particularly during these difficult days.
NO BYH to BCBSNC, which is increasing monthly payment for supplemental plans for seniors during a pandemic. This is what is wrong with having all the third-party insurance companies just to make money. Side note, I have cancelled a yearly CT scan procedure and a follow up appointment for a foot injury. Yep, I was being safe so Medicare and BCBS isn’t paying anything on my behalf. Disappointed but not surprised. SMH
BYH, I loved the two extra puzzles in Sunday’s paper. More challenging than what we get now. The regular ones are so easy that I’m thinking of letting my husband do them, bless his heart!
BYH to the parents that consistently allow their children to ride in the street without a helmet. It is state law that everyone under the age of 16 wear a helmet. The speed limit may be 25 in your subdivision, most cars and all construction trucks exceed that limit. I guess it will take a tragedy to get your attention.
BYH Commissioner Tom Coulson. I did not realize you had obtained a medical degree during in the last few months. How else would you be qualified to draw medical conclusions about treatment or remedies for COVID-19. Apparently, with access to the interweb, anyone can be a doctor these days.
Maybe everyone should stop eating meat for a month to give the poor processing plant employees a chance to decontaminate and change how they operate. BYH. God knows our government is going to beat them like a rented mule and drive them until they drop.
BYH, Gov. Cooper. North Carolina is not New York. Open us up!
