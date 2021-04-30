BYH Greenville police, but can’t you do anything about these cars and especially trucks that cause so much disturbing noise? And most of these NASCAR wannabees are breaking the speed limit as they tear down Fire Tower, Greenville Boulevard and Memorial. If I can see and hear them, why can’t you? Please try a little harder to protect and serve.
BYH regarding the search by restaurants for willing workers as reported in Wednesday’s DR. Between the unemployment benefits they receive and the recent $1,400 federal payout, surely they are living comfortably enough right now. Where’s the incentive to look for a job?
BYH to the person stating “Litter caused by plastic bags is just one indicator of how lazy we have become.” People don’t just litter with plastic bags. Have you not driven through any part of Pitt County lately? You’ll find every type of trash. One who litters probably has no respect for anything.
BYH to the church that ignores the governor’s mask mandate and encourages unvaccinated youth to play games in close contact with each other during a pandemic. Your faith must be strong to teach our youngsters to ignore the law, risk spreading the virus and gamble on our community’s health.
BYH to the Farmville schools that are struggling to understand the Americans with Disabilities Act. It comes as no surprise since the town still makes streets, sidewalks and parking lots that violate the law as well.
BYH, owners of dogs will have noticed that if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they will think you are God, whereas owners of cats are compelled to realize that if you provide them with food and water and affection, they draw the conclusion that they are God.
Time for President Biden and Speaker Pelosi to add a $5 per gallon tax on gasoline and diesel regardless of what the gasoline or diesel is used for! Time to rebuild our infrastructure and defeat global warming.
BYH NCDOT for installing new flashing lights on 10th Street for students to jaywalk where you have yet to even paint a crosswalk.
BYH, why do most churches focus on homosexuality, when it was adultery that made God’s top 10 list?
I keep hearing of rising homeowner insurance rates. Are us “inlanders” still paying higher premiums so that those with ocean front beach cottages can catch a break on their homeowner rates? I cannot even afford the gas to go to the beach much less hobnob with the oceanfront beach cottage crowd. How about considering “the least of those among us?” Seems like the rich folk always got the poor folk paying the bill.
