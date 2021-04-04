BYH developers and home builders in Arbor Hills. Can you at least leave some trees? Our local wildlife have no where to go.
A new law is needed for people who litter from their cars. Catch them on camera and impound their cars for a week.
BYH. The train story on Tuesday was right on track. Thanks for the locomotivation.
I was leaving the courthouse on March 15 and fell on the sidewalk and couldn’t get up and I want to bless the hearts of the people who helped me. They were really nice and I was scared for my life.
BMH, I hate it when someone tells me, “I had a crush on you.” What am I supposed to do with an expired crush?
BYH, life is of no use if not lived to serve others, for life is measured by love.
BYH to all the local TV stations that allow their field reporters to report from the outside on windy days. All one can hear is the wind noise
BOH. What ever happened to the Golden Rule? Does it only apply in certain situations? Does it apply to politics? With all the division and hate in this country, it really makes me wonder. The real problem is this country won’t change because there is too much ignorance.
Another bless your heart to Suddenlink. You kick off the Weather Channel that shows some relevant information, but you continue to carry at least five politico channels that show nothing but bull crap!
This focus on renaming ECU buildings is sickening and costly. The Renaming Standards group has succeeded in recommending the destruction snowball be pushed further downhill. The lone dissenting voice of reason argued that current whims of political correctness throw out good history with the perceived bad. Hope the Board of Trustees has sense and courage to pause this foolishness. Standards for naming new ECU buildings should be the focus, hope they already have them!
BYH to guns versus car deaths. In the U.S. total vehicle deaths average 99 per day. That’s some 36,096 per year or four lives per hour. Shall we ban cars? Guns and cars do not kill people, people kill people. Just saying.
Went to the preacher for marriage counseling. After listening to our troubles for a few sessions he took me aside and asked why I married her. Then I told him about her daddy owning all that timber and riverfront farm land. The preacher advised me to work it out with my wife because it was hard out there working to make a decent living. He’s a good man, my preacher. Smart too.
BYH, sometimes the first step to forgiveness is understanding that the other person is a complete idiot.
BMH, Bigfoot saw me but nobody believes him.
