BYH. Why are we allowing Biden to waste our money on the Russian conflict. Ukraine and Russia are the same people. If Ukraine is having a conflict with Mother Russia, then let them solve their own problems. Stop causing the Americans to have to pay the price for their conflict. Our daily way of life is being destroyed because of them. It is time they solve their own problems. Charity begins at home first.
BYH Ivanka and Jared. Hunter Biden had some business dealings? Did you?
So I'm trying to wrap my head around this one. Our GOP legislators vote against Biden's pick for a Labor Department head, because his policies are too pro labor? Isn't that what a labor department does, advocate for Labor? I guess we are all business owners and none of us are laborers.
Pollen worse this year? Welcome to climate change's impact. Thank all of those gas guzzling SUVs, trucks, and car drivers for it. Bless Their Polluting hearts
Thank you Biden for undoing the trump rollback of gas standards for new cars. Your work will allow our children and grandchildren to have cleaner air and reduce our addiction to cheap gas and oil especially from Russia!
BYH to those turkey farmers with unclean practices that help spread avian flu. Your negligence means that thousands of animals will end up being slaughtered and Thanksgiving will become more expensive; Bless your Hearts
BYH to our mayor, city council and leaders. All these new companies coming to the triangle and close counties. Why are we not pursuing distribution centers? Macy's just announced for Rowan county with 2,800 jobs, yet we are accepting a crypto mine with maybe 18 to 20 employees. Time for the city and county to step up and get companies that will truly improve our economy and jobs. Will they or just be silent?
BYH, the only ones that call Trump "Putin's Puppet" are those trying to cover up the fact that Joe Biden was bought by Russia and China through his son Hunter. Ten percent for the "Big Guy."
BYH to all of those giant truck and SUV owners out there. Your giant tank-like personal vehicles are designed to make you look tough and strong but also serve to kill more people on the outside of your motorized yacht. Please be extra careful with the kids and walkers around that your tank has too many blind spots to see before you run them over.
BYH Democrats, you keep on trying to get anything you can on President Trump as you have the whole time he was in the White House. There is all of this indisputable evidence of crimes including treason that the Clintons and Bidens have committed but no kind of investigation. The January 6 investigation of Trump committing a crime is the same as you trying to set Trump up saying that he colluded with Russia.
BYH to Biden. Remember this: You take a boy fishing you feed him for a day. If you teach a boy to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. You are taking oil out of our reserves when you should be opening up the keystone oil lines to keep our country free of dependence of oil from other countries. What are you thinking? Our needs must be met. Do what is right.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.