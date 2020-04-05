If you want to socialize with someone, ask yourself, “Do I trust this person with my life?” Because, basically you are. If they haven’t been careful and are infected with COVID19, it could be your life. BYH.
BYH: Saw three teenage girls in an otherwise empty parking lot, each sitting on the roof of her car, talking excitedly with one another. Face to face, no cell phones, and properly socially distanced! What a creative and fun way to maintain their friendships!
BYH to those who fail to understand that ABC stores in North Carolina are essential. Without access to a distilled beverage, how could one enjoy a potation or refreshing libation?
BYH prohibitionists. Cheers to the BarefootContessa and her pitcher of cosmos. Delicious and simple. Simply required an essential visit to the local ABC store.
If your excuse for not working out or eating healthy is “no time,” what’s the reason now that you are quarantined? You could come out on the other side of this pandemic fitter and healthier. Walk, ride a bike, do calisthenics or bench press your huge bales of toilet paper. BYH, couch potatoes!
So what’s up with all of the churches and choirs still wanting to gather in large numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic? I guess they want to meet Jesus sooner rather than later. Bless their hearts.
I was shaving this morning and thought to myself, “Why? You’re not going anywhere and no one can come over.” Put the razor down and go au naturel, quarantined folk! Bless our hearts. There’s freedom in not having to care.
My wants have changed very much. All I really want is for my friends and family to survive 2020. Bless our hearts
BYH ‘NOT’ to the folks that think going out every day to the grocery store or any store that’s open is OK. Do they not understand the reason for the stay-at-home directive is to protect the employees as well as themselves? Stay home!
BOH, how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Vidant as of today
BYH, the only way to cling to both a Bible and a gun is to ignore the Jesus parts.
BYH Greenville. How about going ahead and canceling the Softball World Series scheduled for August? This pandemic is not going to be over in a month, and it’s time to go ahead and be proactive. We don’t need more influx of people from out of state and possibly from the current and future “hot spots” of the COVID-19. It’s about our community and saving lives, not money.
Will these people stay out of Lowe’s for a weekend. Y’all have no conscience when the rest of us are sitting our butts at home!
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.