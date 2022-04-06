BYH to the person complaining about our gasoline addiction. Do they not have to get to work, take children to school, buy groceries and other necessities, go to church or simply live a day-to-day life? Maybe they should be a politician.
Changing to electric vehicles is not enough to avert the looming crisis, BOHs. Changing the way we move around, consume, build, zone, waste and pollute is the way to go. Where are our leaders leading us to currently?
We can make all the gun laws that we want but the people that want to do harm are still going to get them. They either steal them or buy them off the street. How have all the drug laws been working?
To the BYH saying that the people of Ukraine and the people of Russia are the same people, let Putin roll right in and take it back: That is as stupid as saying that North Carolina and South Carolina are the same state. Why have two different names? This is a person that would have said “Let Hitler have Europe, it’s not us, let’s stay out of it.” Bless your idiotic heart.
BYH NCDOT for not fixing the damaged bridge over 264/587 or the sound barrier that collapsed months ago. Your neglected repair and shoddy construction is obvious to everyone driving into or out of Greenville every day.
Bless the hearts of all of those who still flick and toss their butts out their car window as if they can’t start fires that way or somehow think littering is OK. For anyone else seeing this happen, please report these litterbugs to the NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug page, and together maybe we can get them to stop treating the world as their personal ashtray.
BYH, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella met, and you know what? It turns out there is only one Prince Charming and boy are they ticked. That guy is in some big trouble.
BOHs for not having political policies and goals that would wean our local world off of fossil fuels and into a more sustainable, healthy and independent future. Let’s make Greenville green!
Who wants to live in a parking lot? The Greenville planning board’s OK to plop 55 apartments behind Food Lion in Bells Fork is crazy. Other communities in North Carolina have successful mixed-use developments. They are actually planned out with setbacks from roads, sidewalks, landscaping, proper lighting and homes that sit away from shops, restaurants and roads in a neighborhood setting. This doesn’t check any of those boxes and should not be allowed.
BYH, instead of the privileged and entitled mentality of “I have rights,” a true patriot would think along the lines of “I have responsibilities.”