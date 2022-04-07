At a time when we are being warned by the U.N. that climate change related to global warming is becoming an urgent problem requiring massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, Greenville chooses to adopt a major polluting company: the cryptocurrency industry. What are our local leaders thinking, or are they not thinking at all?
Bless the hearts of whoever is supposed to keep the sidewalks of Greenville clear and clean of debris and plant growth. It is getting harder and harder to run on the sidewalks of Arlington as they are disappearing under years of pine straw and weeds.
Bless your heart. Read. Read anything. Read the things they say are good for you and the things they claim are junk. You’ll find out what you need to find. Just read.
Bless our hearts, the future is not what it used to be.
BYH, I’m proud of my humility. I have the best humility.
I bought property to live in Pitt County because it was quiet. Then someone had a bright idea to widen the highway and then make it an “interstate” to Greenville. Now the noise is awful and the NCDOT won’t do anything about it because it is after the original plan. Light, noise, air, water and soil pollution are killing the quality of life here just so people can drive faster. BTHs!
I’ll wear a mask when they start testing illegal immigrants who flow over our border for COVID and who knows what other diseases they may be carrying.
A special BYH goes out to Benjamin Franklin, whose PBS biography is currently running, who said a virtuous heathen will go to heaven before a wicked Christian.
BYH, if by crunches you mean the sound bacon makes when you eat it, then yes, I do crunches.
BYH to the GUC worker replacing gas meters in Main Street Village. Not only was he polite and professional, but he was also really caring to ensure everything was working properly prior to his departure. He’s the example GUC represents in our community.
Bless our hearts, climate change is too big for the human animal to handle. We see other animals have dilemmas. To escape the trap, the monkey would need to let go of the food. To escape climate change, humans would need to let go of fossil fuels.
Here’s an idea to stop the stealing of catalytic converters. Prosecute the people who are buying them.
Bless all the Tar Heel fans! Where are you? Couldn’t get you off social media while they were winning! Now it’s the coach’s fault? Grow up, suck it up; you just got beat!
Thank you Dr. Pories for sharing your story with the community. Your father was brave and a true hero. So glad he acted quickly and saved you and your family.