To the person who stated that the ABC store was open just because of the county revenue they generate, sir, and yes I am sure you are a sir, do you really think that we are that stupid?
Isn’t it ironic? The weasel who dodged the draft with five lame deferments is now calling himself a wartime president. How pompous!
Bless your heart to all the people complaining about local gas prices. It’s called a free market. If you don’t like the price of gas, you are free to not buy it or find someone to sell it to you cheaper. Of course, that probably means putting $20 worth of wear on your vehicle to save $2 on a tank of gas. Your call.
Thanks for Target, Walmart and Home Depot making positive changes in crowd control during the coronavirus epidemic. Lowe’s ... not sure why you refrain from making changes. Could it be lack of leadership, common sense or just plain greed?
BYH to Nancy Pelosi and the other lowlife Democrats in Congress that demanded that billions, yes billions, of dollars be directed to their pet projects, such as Planned Parenthood, instead of to the many people that are really suffering because of job losses. These Democrats are truly the scum of the earth.
It’s a crying shame when Donald J. Trump is the best choice we have for president. When November rolls around, I will hold my nose and fill in the oval next to his name.
I live in Eastwood, two blocks from Greenville Boulevard. Sometimes a big black cat with white paws comes into my backyard. I don’t know if it is tame or has diseases, etc. Would anyone know if this cat belongs to anyone? Would the owner please keep the cat at home?
BYH, in times like this, isn’t nice to be able to have a simple enjoyment, as in a cocktail or libation of choice? What if they banned coffee or sodas or candy or if you must, cigarettes? What are you people? Communists!
BYH, to the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world. Stay safe.
BYH and count your blessings. At least you still have running water and electricity.
Can someone please tell me why people are still shopping and packing the Lowes parking lot? Are you really that stupid?
Will it take death in your family before you decide to follow orders on staying home? You people make me sick!
BYH to Food Lion. If you would limit the number of people inside your stores I may shop there. But you’ve lost me to the ones who are.{/span}
Can we please put up signs on the greenway stating, “If there are two or more people in your group, please walk/run/bike in a single file?” TY and bless our hearts.
