Bless your hearts to the paranoid panic-stricken folks who feel the need to hoard. Most meats, dairy products, fresh fruits, vegetables and bread have a limited shelf life or use-by date. No need to buy what you don’t need. I have also seen no warnings of side effects requiring mass quantities of toilet paper.
No bless your heart to the local doctor who provided N95 masks to the police department. Hospitals all around the country are in dire need of these masks for people working in emergency and critical care units. Law enforcement personnel should have respiratory protection but not the N95s.
BYH to those that say “the Gubment is lying to them and always has” as an excuse to do what you want. The city of Chicago had to board up the basketball courts because 30-40 people were playing during the pandemic
BYH Lowe’s bashers who criticize this valuable source for plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and workers who are able to fix your toilet, your HVAC, your blown fuses, and all of things that keep us living cleanly and healthy. Think about what you are saying, stop being policemen of these places, just stay at home and complain.
In reply to Wednesday’s BYH column: Yes, I believe you are that stupid. I am tired of all the bellyaching about cats, Lowe’s and Food Lion. If you go to the store for essentials, follow the rules, use common sense and show some courtesy and respect for the people working at these places. If you cant’t follow these rules, stay home and complain to yourself. Stop whining. Get a grip.
I’m sorry our surgeon general couldn’t think of a medical analogy for our times. The pandemic is not our Pearl Harbor or our 9/11. It’s our polio or our 1918 influenza or our smallpox. Bless his heart.
Bless the heart of the person complaining about people who are going to stores. The writer went on to say that if a member of his family got sick he would blame the heartless shopper. If you are staying home, you don’t have to worry about it. Come on people, think before you write, then think again before you hit submit.
I’ve seen some of the homemade masks people are wearing. If you hold it up to the light and can see through it, it’s too thin to be effective. Use a thicker, higher thread count cloth and a double layer design when sewing them. You can find info online. BYH.
The real reason we aren’t meeting in public, no hair dressers, no hair dye.
Bless your finger-pointing heart. If you weren’t out and about, you wouldn’t know I was out and about nor would you get sick, because you’d be isolated at home.
