Sounds like people are going to be able to stop wearing their masks. I will keep mine on! Not that I am worried about the ‘Rona but because I like living incognito. Most all my friends are false friends so hiding from them is healthy. Just think of me as Batman or the Lone Ranger. I’ll lurk in the background and slip from view.
BYH to all the county commissioners. It is obvious that you ride a magic carpet throughout the county. There is no way any of you don’t notice how bad and deep the potholes are everywhere. Stop wasting our tax money on stupid stuff like a dang statue or worrying about somebody’s feelings getting hurt and get the roads up to par at least. Please.
So you know, it is not the responsibility of county government in North Carolina to maintain roads. That is strictly the purview of the state and municipal authorities.
Funny how folks say “avoid that like the plague” then it shows up and millions do little to avoid it. They don’t wear a mask or wear it below their nose or on their chin and refuse vaccinations. Please read the history of 1918 flu and what folks did to control it. Geez, do what is right to keep us all safe.
Bless our hearts, ever-increasing economic inequality is the main thread in American polity. You can see it right here in Greenville. The haves beg the mayor to bring in a Trader Joes and pave Evans Street, while the have-nots work two or more jobs just to keep a rented poor-quality roof over their heads.
With all the whining about voter ID, I believe a photo ID should be provided when you register to vote. Requirements for this ID should be the same as the Real Id for a driver license. A fingerprint should also be provided for use when mail-in ballots are requested. All voters must provide this ID at the polls when voting. All mail-in or absentee ballots should require a fingerprint for validation.
I find it funny that when Democrats get the presidency there is a run on guns and ammo. Joe is in and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has to employ 3-5 more employees to process all the new gun permits. People are hoarding ammo like it’s gold. Don’t worry, BYH, they aren’t ever going to infringe on your rights.
You keep saying “immigrants,” what you mean is “illegal immigrants.” Darn right, I don’t want my taxes paying for services for illegal immigrants. We can’t afford to support the whole world.
Funny how Democrats throw “Jim Crow” around as if they were not the originators.
Bless our hearts, maybe we will begin to see signs that say, “By entering this store you agree to these terms and conditions.”
