BYH, how weird is it that your life would be completely different if you did one thing differently one time?
Buddha: “The Summit of Realization is within you.” Christ: “The Kingdom of Heaven is Within.” Seems like they were trying to tell us something. Bless your heart.
BMH, I used to be undoubtedly indomitably abominable, but now I’m just insatiably indubitably inscrutable.
Bless the imperceptive hearts of those who think cryptocurrency contributes to global warming but electric vehicles don’t.
The Republican party is only concerned with holding on to power, no matter how illegitimately, or so just said Mary Trump on TV, the niece to the former alleged president. Bless her heart.
No BYH to Suddenlink. Instead of spending money to mail us all letters and take out a full-page newspaper ad saying you want to reconnect with your customers, how about giving existing customers the same rates you offer new ones or improving customer service or reversing the $30 a month price hike you just instituted? That might make a difference.
BYH, UNC fans! Rock Chalk Jayhawks! Go KU!
A question for my brothers and sisters of the Bless Your Heart column. Have you ever known of a person who had their car repaired under an extended auto warranty program? That fine print always got me. Whatever was wrong was not covered. Never again.
Bless my heart, I wish pets lived longer and life wasn’t so expensive and cake didn’t make you fat and people weren’t such idiots.
BYH, if it wouldn’t bother you after your last heartbeat, it shouldn’t bother you now.
Bless the heart of the Republicans. The chip in the back of their neck doesn’t allow them to process the depth of their own hypocrisy.
BYH to those who never understood the difference between Trump’s usage of suckers and losers. A sucker is someone who supported Trump in 2016. A loser is someone who still does.
Bless its heart. I heard that the rabid fox which bit six people on Capitol Hill had recently registered as a Republican.
BYH to Democrats. As you know, they tend to promote strange narratives that they label as “progressive.” If you enjoy paying sky-high prices for everything and being a global laughingstock, please continue to vote for them.
Bless all the mumble-talk from people in important positions during a crisis. I’m talking about the people who want to manage a war of invasion and conquest into a stand-off then turn it over to the diplomats. After Crimea, a ruthless dictator to his own people and others should not be able to settle for another partial victory for now. Wrong.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.