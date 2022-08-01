When does a Republican Against Trump become a RINO? When he says so.
BYH, in less than a hundred days, your freedoms are on the ballot.
BYH sure shines a light on the brain-washed viewers of Fox Faux News. Seems they are too lazy or not clever enough to get a second or third opinion.
Simple, declare a climate by fiat and you can control what people drive, what they eat, where they can go, the taxes they pay, and how much energy they can use. Total government control. You don't have to report any supporting data or science; just call anyone who is skeptical a climate denier and you get no blowback. Brilliant!
BOH, past presidents have always addressed the nation from the oval office. With Biden, his charade continues with fake movie set backdrops built at the taxpayer's expense to make him look presidential. Long way to go to achieve that objective. Perhaps it's because he has to have a football stadium size teleprompter in order to read the speeches which he doesn't write. The American public is a lot smarter than they realize at the fakes.
BTH, ECU Health is stopping Covid testing for PCR results. Interesting that currently in Pitt County total cases are 803; case rate (last seven days) 444; 28 percent change (last seven days) 35.87. We are at high level for the Covid new variant Ba.5 is highly spreadable. So I question stopping the available tests, and understand the individuals are doing home test, but sometimes PCR is needed. Doctor now orders and you wait! SMH.
BYH Camp Lejeune victims commercial, but Marines don't salute with their left hand. One would think they would know better.
BYH Starr and Gary. Now that the Republicans are actively courting Viktor Orban and his Replacement Theory, how does that affect you. If I were black or brown I would be very concerned. Care to comment?
The most honest election in the history of the country. Claimed by the same political party that has made Chicago elections a trans-generational joke (cemeteries are quiet places except on Election Day). That had two of Al Franken's election workers sent to jail in the process of beating Norm Coleman. The same pattern in the De Santis race in Flordia. And who can forget the classic: Mayor Richard Daley and poppa Joe Kennedy throwing Illinois to JFK? And aren't these the same people who have refused to purge dead people from the voting roles? It's true, nothing has been proven, yet how many straws in the wind does it take before you sneeze?
BYH to those who push the lie that Nancy Pelosi could have prevented the Jan. 6 insurrection by calling up the National Guard. The speaker does not have authority over the Guard, despite what Republican congressmen say.
