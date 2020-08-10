BYH to the American people. If Democrats win in November, we are in serious trouble. If you are interested in gleaning some insight as to how things will change, read 1984 and Fahrenheit 451.
BYH to the proletariat. It is important to note that there is but a thin line dividing them from the hoi polloi.
So, if Mr. Biden selects Kamala as the running mate, when and who will replace her in the Senate? That seems most important spot right now, instead of being the presumptive VP nominee, BOH.
Bless your hearts Land O’ Lakes Inc. So you got rid of the Indian, but kept the land.
BYH anti-maskers. What if your beloved private health insurance refused to cover your ICU expenses? Why should we have premium increases for your irresponsible behavior?
Bless his heart. Thom Tillis' ad about providing families what they need is an outright lie. He and his party want to cut aid from $600/week to $200/week. How can a family live survive on that. All that will do is pay rent. Republican politicians have no sense of the real world. Everybody is not rich. Lying minions are a huge part of Trump's re-election campaign. Please do not fall for this!
I hear that the Sturgis Bike Rally is expecting 250,000 bikers. BLM and Antifa has said that they will be there to protest and shutdown the rally. I didn't see any of you there tonight. Please, both of you organizations needs to go to Sturgis and shutdown the bike rally. If you don't then you are just a lot of hot air, which is exactly what you are.
Is it true that the President can now control taxing and spending? Should we throw our copies of the U.S. Constitution in the trash? Bless our hearts.
BYH, Donald Trump will go down in history as the first president to have willingly betrayed his own country in service to a foreign enemy. His acts of treason will be taught in history books for generations to come, and the name 'Trump' will become synonymous with 'treachery'.
BYH, every time Trump talks, another Democrat is born.
Anyone who believes that Trump does not lie a great deal should take care against scammers. A sitting duck.
Bless your heart to Target and their management at the Greenville store. If your occupancy limit is set at 200, why are you allowing twice as many shoppers in on the weekends? It’s obvious you value your bottom line more than maintaining a safe environment and reducing risk for your customers and employees.
BYH, so when Trump decided to sabotage the USPS to slow the mail down, did he just decide that the millions of Americans who depend on the post for the timely delivery of medications and drugs were a necessary sacrifice?
No BYH to the GOP, party of autocrats and oligarchs.
BYH, Republicans are digging Kanye's rap. But he needs a slogan for his cap. Something easy to understand, like "Make a Manic Great Again!"
Bless your hearts to our two presidential candidates. On the right we have Donald Trump, who often times appears like his brain is not connected to his mouth. On the left we have Joe Biden whose brain function is diminishing rapidly. If Biden is elected, the DNC and the socialists will run our country into the ground. If Trump is elected we will have four more years of relentless media attacks and sniping.
Bless your heart to the Pitt County Commissioners. Looks like their would be something other than mask that you could dedicate your time to. If Nunnally wants to were a mask so bad, he can. He does know that right? Leave everyone else alone and let us follow the state mandate.
BYH Trumpers. Can you really truly say America is greater now than at any time in the last 30 years? Do you know what gaslighting is?
Bless our country's heart. No where else on the planet do we have a political system which allows not one, but two brainless idiots run for president at the same time.
