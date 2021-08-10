Is there a landscaping company in Greenville that loves our city and will cut the 6 feet of grass on 14th Street from Red Banks up to Southeast Greenville Boulevard? Please help us. We want to look nice, too.
BYH to the stores who tell me that I have to wear a shirt and shoes or else I will get no service but do nothing to make sure that any of their staff or customers are wearing a mask or getting a shot.
Bless your heart. C’mon Bojangles. You don’t have to border on obscene words in your ads to sell chicken sandwiches. Stick to your roots.
Bless our hearts. Way to go Joe. You have got gas over $3 per gallon. C’mon man.
Thanks Bojangles you have stooped to a new low with your latest commercial with your words. No thank you. I will shop elsewhere.
No bless your heart to the Daily Disappointment for no coverage of the Olympic BMX events. For years, the coach Ryan Nyquist lived in, trained and invested in our community. Daniel Dhers was riding a bike with a frame made by Mike Laird, whose business is in Winterville.
BYH. Did you get polio? Me neither. Thank science and the free polio vaccines. (The first polio vaccine was available in the United States in 1955. Thanks to widespread use of polio vaccine, the United States has been polio-free since 1979.) Now please get the COVID-19 vaccine for yourself, family and community. Time to care about yourself and others.
BYH to those complaining about rising gas prices and groceries. Do you not understand economics and statistics? The more people use, consume and spend, the more prices rise. Supply and demand 101. It has nothing to do with Biden.
BYH Joe, stop the spread of COVID, close the southern border.
BYH, people are upset with stores with signs that say “masks only.” Now imagine how it felt when it said “whites only.” Let that sink in.
With so many sidewalks and bus stops inaccessible to people with disabilities, BYH to the city of Greenville for not having the ability to report these ADA violations on the city compass app. Your desire to turn a blind eye to these failures is obvious to many.
BYH GOP. Please do not wear a mask or get the vaccine. You are killing your own voters.
If the government won’t mandate life-saving mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, then how can they mandate shoe-wearing every day? It is my right to decide to cover my mouth, face, head, chest, nipples, buttocks, ankles, or genitals and the U.S. Constitution says nothing about the governor’s ability to say otherwise. Resist I say — bare your arms and all of your anatomy. Bless my heart’s way of thinking.