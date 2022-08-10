Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH, the whole world is a series of miracles but we are so used to seeing them that we call them ordinary things.

WITN has always been my go-to station but no longer, due to no sports news included in their program. On the night of Aug. 8, WNCT showed eight different reports on happenings in local and area sports. None on WITN. Goodbye.