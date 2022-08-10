BYH, the whole world is a series of miracles but we are so used to seeing them that we call them ordinary things.
WITN has always been my go-to station but no longer, due to no sports news included in their program. On the night of Aug. 8, WNCT showed eight different reports on happenings in local and area sports. None on WITN. Goodbye.
BYH to the lady driving the black Camry on Evans Street on Monday morning. Your license plate frame claims you are a registered nurse, so how about telling your passenger to stop throwing trash out the window? Makes the rest of us nurses look bad!
President Joe Biden promised he would head off the global drive toward authoritarianism by showing that democracy is still the best system of government. It is sometimes messy. Getting the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law will be a big promise kept.
BYH to Democrats for what you call the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Like all your deceptive actions, this should have been called the “IRS Expansion Act.” No part of this legislation was ever intended to lower inflation.
Just saw the rankings of the worst presidents ever. Guess who won? You guessed it. Joe.
BYH, remember this is not a Christian country. It is a country where you are free to be Christian, or Hindu, or Jewish, or Muslim, or atheist or not.
BYH, rumors can make you dislike innocent people. Don’t judge people by what others are saying about them. Be wise, get to know them for yourself, then form your own opinion. The one talking to you may be the one you need to stay away from.
Democrats worked to lower the costs of insulin and other medications; Republicans tried to block it. Democrats think Medicare should be able to negotiate for lower costs; Republicans did their best to block it. Remember in November that Republicans have no agenda except to retain whatever power they have left and lie the rest of the way. Deceit is not a political platform. They’ll find that out the hard way, bless their hearts.
BOH. Well Democrats, you got your wish. Another massive spending bill passed in Congress with a 16% approval rating and 9.1% inflation! The IRS is coming after you with another 87,000 agents hired to lighten your wallet. When are you going to come to your senses and clear out these geriatric incompetents? No Republican voted for this mess. You drank the Kool-Aid and will deserve the future results while the whole country suffers too.
Sorry, but if you tell me you don’t get musicals because “people don’t break out into song in real life,” then you are hanging out with the wrong people. Bless your heart.