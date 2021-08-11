BMH, I don’t care if my credit score is zero. I will never own a credit card or borrow money. But one thing I do know is I’m not a good candidate to be a victim of identity theft. I’ll never own a smartphone either. I’m the last of a dying breed.
Thanks Pitt County for converting some intersections to all way stops to improve safety for motorists. Now how about doing something to improve the safety of the roads for non-motorists? It’s dangerous here the way you design these intersections and fail to make them safe for non-motorists! Even county office complexes are unsafe for non-motorists since they have zero sidewalks
A big thank you to school systems that value the lives and health of their staff, teachers and students by mandating masks to be worn if attending school in person. No BYH to those systems who do not value the health and safety of their students and staff.
BMH: Biden’s war on fossil fuels appears to focus on reducing CO2 emissions. Based on the science, CO2 gas accounts for only 0.04 percent of the earth’s atmosphere. Manmade CO2 accounts for 3 percent of the .04 percent, or 0.0012 percent of the total atmosphere. The U.S. contributes roughly 20 percent of the 0.0012 percent. Moreover, there is no clear data that supports climate change is related to CO2 levels. Nevertheless, Biden plans to spend billions on solar/wind energy development. Nuts.
The politicians have given back our tax money to run the public schools. Now they want a say in what is taught. That would be fine if they were funding the schools with their money instead of taxpayer money. Back in my day, we never talked politics or social issues. The main topic was finding a girl who could go on a “car date.” That was pretty important.
What is going on with the post office on Memorial Drive? I go there to pick up mail several times a week. The parking lot is usually dirty, the lobby is unkempt. Do they need to hire a janitor? There’s no excuse for a federal building to be this dirty.
Got my vaccinations in February but how can we be protected with the million-plus illegals that Biden keeps letting in without vaccinations? Get ready folks for permanent shutdown in our country; he needs to be stopped or we are doomed.
Bless their heart, the “pro-life” crowd is against masks, vaccinations, common-sense gun laws and universal health care. In other words, anything that could keep you alive.
I would advise everyone to seek professional advice on health, money and legal matters. It never hurts to have professional advice. Either that, or get a real good barber.