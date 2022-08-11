A big thank you to those dedicated volunteers who are braving the heat to keep walking dogs from the Pitt County animal shelter. What a blessing for the dogs and for their new owners who will have better-socialized pets as a result.
Bless my heart. I realize that I am not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Could one of the learned economic professors at ECU or, better yet, one of our Democrat House or Senate candidates explain to me how any part of the new Inflation Reduction Act has anything to do with lowering inflation? Thanks for your help on this.
Support local artists and musicians, bless their hearts. Greenville has plenty to support. After being with an art student girlfriend in the 1990s, I saw how much art they made for assignments that ended up being gifts, and art is the perfect gift. I’d thought of renting a space downtown just for consignment sales of such art. Think about it, a different inventory every month, and they can recoup the money they spent on projects.
A big BYH to the James Webb space telescope. We are getting some truly awe-inspiring photos, looking further, and further back in time, than ever before. I hope it inspires many young people to go into astrophysics.
A BYH submitter questioned what possesses someone to have five handguns and 15 rifles that were stolen in a break-in. What possesses someone to have 30 pairs of shoes or a collection of porcelain dolls to fill a curio cabinet or enough tools to open their own local hardware store? The answer is everyone has something they like to have and collect and it’s no one else’s business to question it.
Several Republican candidates have outlawed guns at their rallies. It’s OK to have guns in schools, places of worship, bars, grocery stores and open carry anywhere. Not at my rallies, say the hypocritical Republicans.
BYH to the individual complaining about someone having five handguns and 15 rifles. This does not seem excessive to me. What concerns me is that they (apparently) were not secured in a substantial gun safe. Now the guns are out in the community in the hands of unsavory people.
Bless your heart. If you want to live in a tyrannical police state, re-elect Democrats.
Mussolini and the fascists had the blackshirts, Hitler and the Nazis had the Gestapo, Putin and the Communists have the KGB and Biden and the Democrats have the FBI. God bless us all.
History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. And if it offends you, even better, because then you are less likely to repeat it. It is not yours to erase or destroy.