A big thank you to those dedicated volunteers who are braving the heat to keep walking dogs from the Pitt County animal shelter. What a blessing for the dogs and for their new owners who will have better-socialized pets as a result.

Bless my heart. I realize that I am not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Could one of the learned economic professors at ECU or, better yet, one of our Democrat House or Senate candidates explain to me how any part of the new Inflation Reduction Act has anything to do with lowering inflation? Thanks for your help on this.