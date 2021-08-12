Bless your heart to the lady in the Bojangles commercial. It seems as though we have forgotten that some of our children still watch TV. She says in the commercial the chicken is so clucking good. Kids could take it another way.
Bless our hearts to the town of Grifton. What’s going on? We’ve seen a huge black bear in out town. Can’t we get some help capturing this bear before something tragic happens? The way he’s roaming around is very scary. We need help desperately.
BYH, life at its most basic is a struggle for ownership of space.
With ECU folks coming into our community and concerns of Delta COVID, why are our city and mayor not mandating masks to protect our community? He should be protecting our community, either him or our City Council, as all these young people now in our community make it imperative we care about all citizens. Please mandate masks throughout our city.
BYH Coach Houston. You bring us a winning football program and then you can start thinking about an indoor practice facility.
BYH blue cities and states, especially NYC. My family used to visit and spend lots of money; not any more. You are bent on defunding the police, and crime is so rampant that we see videos of violent attacks on people and property. You are now asking for people to return. I will not until you honor my concealed carry license or when pigs fly, whichever comes first.
The government provides free vaccines because the vaccine saves lives. Our drunken driving laws are feeble because they protect the beer and whiskey distributors. Prove me wrong.
Will a proof of vaccination card be required in order to vote? I know we do not need a photo ID to vote but what about a vaccine ID? And will the vaccine card also have a photo ID? How about getting into the Pirate Club box high above the stadium? Will your financial statement need a photo ID? Vaccine card? High quality Pirate wear?
The conspiracy theorists claim that Bill Gates is using the vaccine as a means to get rid of me. I’m pretty sure Bill could get rid of me without going to all this trouble. I’m easy to find in the phone book. Hopefully Mrs. Bill is looking for me as her divorce settlement would really appeal to me. “I’m here waiting for you my darling. Your love envelopes me.”
BYH, there are two ways to live your life: one is as though nothing is a miracle, the other is as though everything is a miracle.BYH, some people get lost in the forest, other people find themselves there.
BOH, we can choose to wear a mask in order to enter a business. We cannot choose our skin color. Let that sink in.
