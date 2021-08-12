Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host its free Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. today at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. Registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com.
Diet advice
New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host “Night with a Dietician” from 6-7 p.m. today. Call 215-5660.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Distributions are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at (252)-325-4162 for information.
Prom Through the Decades
The Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades to benefit The Kelly Children’s Home at 7 p.m., Saturday at The State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St., Greenville. Wear vintage prom attire and enjoy the Eli Craig Band and Michelle Michaels and Her Divas. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Visit statetheatrenc.com or email gvjaycees@gmail.com.
Rabies vaccination clinic
Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Staton Road, off of N.C. 11 north of Greenville. The cost is $10. Payment will be cash or check only. Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash. Call 902-1726.
Pastoral anniversary
Pastor Daniel House of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Road, will celebrate his 26th pastoral anniversary on Sunday. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served after. The message will be preached by Rev. Demetrius Williams from Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church of Grifton. All are invited.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Power Luncheon
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt will speak during the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The event is virtual. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-august-2021.
Teen auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host teen auditions for “The Chicago Caper: A Magnolia Arts Teen Murder Mystery” from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17. The coffee and dessert production will be Sept. 9-19. Visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com for more information.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events at 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Educators Sunday
The Pentecostals, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will host Educators Sunday at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the church. All educators will receive breakfast, gift bags with school supplies and gift cards. A teacher blessing service begins at 10 a.m. RSVP at thepentecostalsofgreenville.com by Aug. 21.