Bless your heart to those individuals or organizations who have resurfaced Evans between Greenville Boulevard and Fire Tower. We are delighted to have the painted lines and the new surface. Thank you so much.
BYH to kind gentleman who paid for my groceries Sunday after he only purchased one item for himself. How very, very much his generosity is appreciated.
BYH, never in the history of calm down has anyone ever calmed down by being told to calm down.
BYH Greenville and Pitt County, you have created a controversy by removing the statue at the courthouse. You caved to a minority mob and took it down. It’s time to stand up to the anti-American mob. Put the memorial statue on the the ballot and give the citizens a voice. We can all live with the results if we have a voice. BYH, end the controversy.
I kind of hope COVID goes ahead and takes us all out. We have reached a point where people on both sides of the political spectrum have become parasites unable to be anything but a detriment to society. Maybe the asteroid will hit soon, the Earth will live on no matter. How presumptuous humans are to think we could have any effect on it long term.
BYH, I don’t know who needs to hear this, but automatically believing exactly the opposite of what authorities say is not “thinking for yourself.”
BYH to drivers in the pouring rain and at night with no lights. From Simpson to Greenville Saturday, I counted 200 cars with no lights on. After 200, I stopped counting. Where are the police? Oh wait, I saw a Greenville police car driving with no lights. Wake up people! The life you save may be your own. If you have no concern for yourself, care about others. Accidents waiting to happen!
BYH to all of those dump truck drivers speeding down the road with uncovered loads. The rocks you fling at our cars and spill all over the roadways do damage. Please learn to obey the laws; slow down and cover your loads!
BYH to Greenville Public Works. There is a growing sinkhole on the corner of Fifth Street and Albemarle Road that y’all have ignored fixing for over a year. It is getting worse and destroys car alignments every day and yet fixing it gets ignored.
Bless the heart of America: “It is by taxation that a cruel and monstrous government can allocate power to itself, for then it has a system of rewards and punishments: rewards for those who permit tyranny and punishments for those who oppose it.”
BYH to the ones that were in the Summer Olympics. Great games were played and there were winners and there were losers. But in my book, everybody was a winner.
