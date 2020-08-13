Bless your heart to everyone for volunteering and donating to Operation Sunshine Inc. during our 50th year celebration and makeover. The nonprofit after-school and summer program for girls was blessed by your tremendous love and support to make the makeover a success. On behalf of the board, staff, parents and girls, thank you everyone.
Bless the hearts of the locals. ECU students (and other college students in North Carolina) who are choosing to be irresponsible eventually will put the state in a shutdown again. Some of you non compliers say, “I just want to live my life.” Well, so do the rest of us!
BYH ECU Students. Two days after coming back the police have had to shut down 20 parties, one packed with 300 students! Well so much for hoping you would behave like adults and limit your gatherings to the appropriate numbers. You will be responsible for ECU eventually going to online classes only, and it is a shame on you! Punishment needs to be harsh, or you just will continue.
BYH Mother Nature. I believe you are strongly telling the world to wake up and pay attention! It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature !
BYH to all voters, please either get out and vote or do mail-in voting. This is the best way our voices are heard. If you don’t vote, then don’t complain about politicians!
Hey, if all the Big 10 and other conferences decide not to play football, ECU has a chance to win a National Championship!
BYH Gov. Cooper. The purpose for the “shut down” was to keep the hospitals from being overrun. Please tell us which hospitals are being overrun, or open us back up, fully.
BYH Sen. Burr. I guess the Senate ethics committee has been pretty busy lately and hasn’t had time to look into the stocks you sold immediately after you learned about the coming financial crisis. It’s a busy bunch up there.
A no bless your heart to the parents who allow their children to ride four-wheelers on the highway. Looks like law enforcement should do something about it on Grover Hardee and Major Smith roads.
Thank you ECU for bringing back students from everywhere. They will spread the COVID-19 like wildfire. Our old folks especially will be put at risk over this. I hope you are happy!
BYH to the football coaches and players who want to play. You may get tested every day and be safe. But what about the fans who crowd into game day parties without masks or social distancing but with beer and wings?
BYH Gov. Cooper. Several are holding you responsible for the cancellation of college football. What about the earthquake? Is that your responsibility, too?
