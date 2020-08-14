BYH to the Winterville storm cleanup crew. When you got to my corner, you did an outstanding job. Thank you.
Well, here we are on day 150 of a 15-day shutdown to flatten the curve. When does it end, Coop? I’m guessing on Nov. 3 when we find out it didn’t affect the election.
No BYH to the owners of the large private college housing complexes; your negligence as owners is paving the way for your complexes to be converted to Section 8. The standards of Section 8 are probably cheaper to achieve than totally remodeling to what students want. I knew this was coming. Thanks greedy developers.
I wonder if anyone is still looking into the “Bursima quid pro quo?” Huh Joe? Bless his heart.
Interesting, Biden couldn’t pick the best person for his VP candidate, he had to pick a woman of color. Isn’t that racism?
BYH, to the Pitt County deputy sheriff and female Greenville police officer who assisted us with picking up the food which had accidentally spilled onto the street from our pick-up truck at approximately Monday morning at the intersection of 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue. Traffic was held up. They were extremely helpful, kind, polite and gracious. Greenville is fortunate to have officers such as these. We regret not getting their names.
Bless our hearts to the people who want their change back. Apparently we are among the few that use common sense and can count change. Using your debit or credit card for every purchase is lazy. No wonder our young people can’t do basic math: they are being raised by people that only teach them how to swipe a card. Guess balancing a checkbook is out altogether.
Headlines read Britain returning illegal immigrants to France and Germany. Good for you, Brits. Good for you.
BYH, the students partying will get three warnings, maybe on the fourth some kind of sanction? Jeez, I have a warning for locals and compliant students: Remain vigilant and pray a lot or you and I can end up in one of the COVID clusters our health director said to not worry about.
Bless your hearts to those who are so thrilled about the dedication of the church memorial on the Town Common. The great majority of tax payers feel their money could have much better spent elsewhere particularly in these difficult times.
There were more than 23,000 white Union soldiers killed, wounded, missing or captured at Battle of Gettysburg to end slavery. Please enlighten me as to why it’s wrong for a white man to accept his presidential nomination there.
BYH: Promise everything. Deliver nothing. Blame someone else. Trump 2020.
BYH: Jamala 2020!
