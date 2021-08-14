If only we could control guns as well as the War On Drugs controls the sale of illicit substances then guns would be 37 times more popular as they are now.
Why does our president refuse to close the southern border while COVID-19 is so active? Each person entering should get a vaccine and be tested for COVID, not disbursed all around the country. We should have consideration for our health care workers. Without them our public health care would not be a reality. Get vaccinated!
BYH to the writer who thinks that COVID is being perpetuated via entry at the southern border. Yes, the Southern states do have excessive rates of new cases and ongoing transmission. This is due to lack of support for and adoption of the common-sense and effective tools of immunization and mask-wearing. This is a “home-grown” malady, not imported.
BYH. Funny how the people who are upset about workers unwilling to go back to low-paying jobs are the same ones upset about refugees and other immigrants wanting to come to the U.S. to get a job.
BYH to the delusional little fella wearing flip flops and totin’ his huntin’ rifle outside the Pitt County Courthouse with a sign calling for another armed terrorist insurrection, this time on Aug. 15. Lots of great therapists and doctors in this town. We’ll pray you get the help you need or at least get a job to make better use of your time.
Supply and demand are not the only determinants of price. A huge factor is government regulations and taxes. BYH, Economics 101 wasn’t available when you went to school?
Bless the heart of America. The nation which drives out God drives out its soul, and without a soul a nation cannot survive.
BTH of the WITN news team. Has anyone one else noticed that many familiar faces have disappeared? Was the station recently purchased or is local news no longer relevant?
Bless our hearts. Has anyone except me noticed the eyesore between Greenville Boulevard and Fire Tower Road? What a disgrace to our beautiful city.
BYH to all of the local elected leaders who lead by example and choose never to wear masks in public, at large gatherings, or ribbon cuttings. Since only half of the population has gotten fully vaccinated and rates are raising, your confidence and leading by example is astonishing!
BYH if the Dems want you to show a vaccine card, do you have to have a ID to make sure its you? Then no excuse you have one to vote.
BMH I am waiting for the “Common Sense” variant to spread. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask!
We love the Bojangle’s commercial. It is funny and gets your attention. Perfect!
