Shame on you if you haven’t received the COVID vaccine! If you are trying to make a statement, you are killing others. Shame, shame on you! Get vaccinated!
BYH to local TV infomercials. It appears that, if I am in the correct zip code, I can use my Social Security rebate to pay for my new gutters and my bathroom update.
BYH- the pro-life crowd is against the murder of innocent babies. Please don’t try to water down the murder of children by adding all the other nonsense you tried to muddy it up with.
BYH, Sens. Tillis and Burr. When I voted for you , I didn't know you both were socialist. Thanks for helping to destroy the USA as we know it. How do you sleep at night?
BYH. Blaming the Biden Administration for increased prices. I bet you also blame everyone else except the former president and his wackadoodle cohorts!
Traffic to Kinston: It is a good plan to have a ride waiting for you at the Pitt County/Lenoir County Line. May see a big increase from the border to the hospital if we live to go to the county line!
The difference between animals and humans? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack. Yep that's what happened with MAGA folks and No. 45. Pay attention people.
I do not trust that "Hold Call & Accept Incoming Call" function. What if the person on hold could actually hear what you were saying to the incoming call? "I got that annoying Sarah on hold. She is such a drama queen. Wish she would call someone else with her problems." So I just say I have another call and boom, I'm rudely gone.
BYH to the officials and public that wonder why the honor system isn't working for unvaccinated folks to wear their masks, when they are also telling vaccinated folks that they should "channel their frustrations" (post form NC health and human services on FB) out on those who make their medical choice to not get vaccinated. Why would the unvaccinated choose to make themselves a target for hate speech/hate crimes by identifying themselves with a mask?
Love to see all the smiles on the old people on Facebook. Of course we all know that they are fake smiles. Once you reach the age of 65 or so there just ain't much fun left. You smile for your family but it's all downhill from here. Your memory is pretty well shot except for remembering a lifetime of regrets. Somehow the regrets stand out the older you get.
My cable bill went up yet again! At least my landline now works one day a week and I have fewer cable channels to surf while waiting for my internet to come up. Reminds me of the old dial-up days. What progress we have made. Can we blame this on COVID too!
Is there an app that tells you when an avocado is ready to cut? I have tried that press method in the store but I feel bad about fingering all those avocados after everyone else has done the same. My daddy could thump watermelons to tell if they were ripe but he was right only about half the time. Of course we did not complain. After all he was our dad.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.