BYH to the person talking about the fella wanting another armed terrorist insurrection. You said there are plenty of therapist and doctors in town who can help. My depression therapist retired in April and has not been replaced. So I scheduled to see a different one and waited for three months. The day before my appointment, I was told I could not see her due to Covid. How depressing!
When coming up 14th Street after church today, once again from Red Banks Road the fencing from Heritage Village is falling in and the dead tree limbs that have fallen onto the side almost in the street need to be removed. Will the city please do something or have someone come and take care of this. It is sad to this main street on the way to the campus of East Carolina look so run down. I know a lot of these properties are older on this street but this is such an ugly sight.
BHH, Trump was supposed to come back on Aug. 13. What is the current date for Jesus?
Why is someone's history more important than others? Well it isn't. History is history. You learn from that the good and the bad. What was the deal with tearing down the statues, yet right on the Town Common we erect stained glass to honor a previous church. In other words all history matters.
BYH to the bicycle rider who cannot seem to follow the posted rules of the Greenville parking deck garage. This multimillion dollar tax-payer funded waste is for motor vehicles only not for healthy nonpolluting activities like bicycle riding.
Bless my heart, does anyone know what channel the reinstatement is on? I can't find it.
BYH, the simple concept of conducting one's self like a man is under continuous assault with accusations of anachronism and toxicity: a man must be tough enough to face such challenges with grace and confidence. Why can't masculine be defined by loyalty, honor, courage, resilience, honesty, chivalry, generosity and strength?
BYH Farmville town hall for posting signs that mandate masks to be worn by everyone in the building and then completely ignoring your own rule. Poor leadership with such mixed messages that have a deadly consequence.
BYH to sport game crowds that place profits over peoples' lives. There is deadly pandemic happening that is spread between people and yet Greenville and ECU continue to host large gatherings for games without mass or vaccination proof because the desire for profits. We will reap what we sow.
BYH Dr. Lenker and the Pitt County school board. Why do you continue the segregation at D.H. Conley High School by only appointing white principals to oversee that school? It would be refreshing to see some diversity instead of continuing to hire whites as principals all the time at Conley.
BYH to the people who are willing to spend hundreds of dollars to but illegal and fake vaccination cards because they're are unwilling to get a free shot to be safe and healthy. Your lie causes more variants to be created and risks the well being of us all.