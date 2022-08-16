Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

The difference between someone having a shoe or doll collection vs. a firearm collection is that if someone steals the shoes or dolls, chances are no one will get hurt by those. Can’t say the same if someone steals firearms.

BYH to Sam’s Club customers. The store is now doing automatic card renewal. Your credit card on file will be charged the annual fee for renewal (whether you want to renew or not.) The only way to avoid the charge is to log into your account and turn off the auto-renew feature. For all you folks who have used a credit card for your Sam’s Club annual fee, you have unwittingly become life members.