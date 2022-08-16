The difference between someone having a shoe or doll collection vs. a firearm collection is that if someone steals the shoes or dolls, chances are no one will get hurt by those. Can’t say the same if someone steals firearms.
BYH to Sam’s Club customers. The store is now doing automatic card renewal. Your credit card on file will be charged the annual fee for renewal (whether you want to renew or not.) The only way to avoid the charge is to log into your account and turn off the auto-renew feature. For all you folks who have used a credit card for your Sam’s Club annual fee, you have unwittingly become life members.
Now that it is easy to distinguish between patriotic Republicans and Trump Republicans, I suggest that the media use Red for Republican states and orange for Trumpish states.
The attempts to prevent the teaching of history may serve to make the subject more interesting to students. The bigger threat is from the attempts to introduce more topics into the high school curriculum in the hope of squeezing the time for history.
Bless our hearts, will the FBI survive the Trump fatwa?
Bless our hearts, they are coming for our guns. They are coming for our gonads. They are coming for our votes.
Well, it looks like a very poor choice either way. On the one hand, there is an aging, senile communist. The other is a half-crazed narcissistic grifter. Pretty much a lose-lose situation. How did we get here?
BMH, I’ve always thought Donald Trump was a womanizing, tax-cheating blowhard. I had no idea how low he could go. He initiated a treasonous coup against the American government, and now he’s stolen top-secret documents from the White House. He is beneath scum of the earth and definitely belongs in prison. Lock him up! Lock him up!
Why was Trump able to move 27 boxes out of the White House before Jan. 20? Why were they not checked over by FBI or someone in D.C. before the move? This was severely mishandled.
With all these corporations buying up apartment complexes, not only are people being forced out of their apartments by unrealistically high rent increases, office workers are being put out of their jobs. BTH.
In a complete reversal of their usual stance, the Republicans are this time much more concerned about the suspected criminal, Trump, than they are about the cops, the FBI.
BOHs. With so many speeding car drivers crashing into shops and restaurants, when will store front fortifications be a requirement? Or maybe car dealers should be required to post warning labels on how deadly those machines are when driven by poor drivers?