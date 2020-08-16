BYH to the U.S. Congress now that they are on summer break. They work so hard, I think it’s time to install a term limit bill in the voting cycle.
More than 40 houses were purchased on the 10th Street Connector route. Most sellers ended up with better houses as evidenced by zero condemnations. The city has funded the 45-block revitalization effort, parks, community pool, Sycamore Hill project and offered free lots to anyone who will move into west Greenville. BTH, are these “protesters” even from here? Because they don’t know just how much the city has done for west Greenville — some would argue at the expense of the rest of the city.
How many of our young college football players are we willing to sacrifice so we can make some TV money? The policy is safety first until the athletics department is in a deficit situation. Then it becomes bank balance first. You can always recruit more football talent but the money pit can actually run dry. That’s economics right there, and the athletics department understands money more than football. Or maybe not.
Anyone that thinks ECU will be playing football and basketball this fall is living in a pipe dream. Bless your delusional heart.
BYH to the family of Washington Mayor Mac Hodges who died of coronavirus. May we all try a little bit harder to get this pandemic under control in his honor.
Vidant Health currently has 95 COVID-19 patients. Is that not “overrun” enough for you? BYH to the person thinking Gov. Cooper should “open us back up, fully.” In a couple of weeks the spike from ECU being back in session should hit. Enjoy.
BYH, ECU students. Why don’t you wait until after you get vaccinated for COVID-19 in a few months to party? In fact, we all should throw the biggest party Greenville and Pitt County has ever seen once we all have antibodies!
BYH to people interacting with my husband on Webex and Zoom. Little do you know he is in his underwear during your business interaction.
Sure, let’s build more student housing.
To all of us who are on defense against COVID, masks, distancing and hygiene are all great, but we need to start thinking about offense. I’m talking germicidal stuff. Killing germs and pathogens in closed-loop HVAC environments like schools, stores and restaurants. Hospitals and meat packing and other businesses have used germicidal UV lights and HEPPA filters for decades. Why wait? The winter is coming with both COVID and flu. Let’s get off of what Donald Trump said and start working on a better future. It is going to take everybody working hard on the right stuff.
